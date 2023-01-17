Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts will be “full go” in Tuesday’s walk-through

Getty Images

After going through the bye week, quarterback Jalen Hurts is healthy enough to practice in full.

That’s according to Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, who gave the update on his team’s quarterback in his Tuesday press conference.

“He’s better today than he was two weeks ago,” Sirianni said. “He’s continuing to get better and he feels good. I’ll let him tell you how he feels. But looking forward to seeing him go out there and practice today and go through everything today.”

Sirianni later confirmed that Hurts will be “full go” in Tuesday’s walk-through practice. That’s a change from Week 18 when Hurts was limited in all three sessions before facing the Giants.

Hurts missed the Week 16 loss to Dallas and the Week 17 loss to New Orleans with his right shoulder injury. He gutted through the Week 18 win over New York, completing 20-of-35 passes for 229 yards with an interception. He rushed nine times for just 13 yards in that contest.

The Eagles were 14-1 in games Hurts started during the regular season.