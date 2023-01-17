Ray Horton becomes head coach of USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers

Getty Images

Soon, all three plaintiffs in the Brian Flores lawsuit could be head coaches again.

Flores may be the next Cardinals coach. Steve Wilks could become the non-interim coach of the Panthers. And Ray Horton is now the head coach of the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers.

The spring league announced on Tuesday that Horton will replace Kirby Wilson as the head coach of the team.

“We are thrilled Ray Horton is joining the USFL family as the new Pittsburgh Maulers Head Coach,” USFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Darryl Johnston said in a release. “He helped the Steelers win two Super Bowls as an assistant coach, so Pittsburgh football fans know him. He also won a Super Bowl as a player and my teammate on the 1992 Dallas Cowboys. Ray is a great leader and an even better person, and I’m excited to be teammates with him once again.”

Horton’s son, Jarren, was already the team’s defensive coordinator. Wilson coached the team in 2021. He recently resigned.

Horton sued the Titans for giving him a sham interview. Comments from former Titans coach Mike Mularkey seemed to support Horton’s claim.

The Flores lawsuit is pending, with the presiding judge still considering whether the case will proceed in open court or be referred to the NFL’s in-house arbitration process.