Report: Colts request to interview Dan Quinn for head coach

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 17, 2023, 4:41 PM EST
Dallas Cowboys v New Orleans Saints
Getty Images

The Colts are adding another name to the long list of candidates to be their next head coach.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN, Indianapolis has put in an interview request for Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

This is Quinn’s second known interview request of this year’s coaching cycle. He’s reportedly slated to interview with the Broncos on Friday.

Quinn was the Falcons’ head coach from 2015-2020, compiling a 43-42 record and a 3-2 possession record. He led the team to an 11-5 record and an appearance in Super Bowl LI, which the team lost to the Patriots 34-28 in overtime.

Quinn has been with the Cowboys for the last two seasons. In 2022, Dallas finished No. 5 in points allowed and No. 12 in yards allowed.

The Colts have been linked to 12 coaches in this year’s cycle, including interim coach Jeff Saturday who went 1-7 while leading the team in 2022.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Report: Colts request to interview Dan Quinn for head coach

  2. Pretty amazing how many interviews Quinn is getting. Solid coordinator but he’s 43-42 overall with only 2 winning seasons and was 0-5 the last season when he got fired. And wasn’t there something in there about blowing a big lead in a big game? To think he’s a finalist for multiple jobs is kind of frightening.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.