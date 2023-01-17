Report: Ryan Cowden, Ran Carthon, Ian Cunningham finalists for Titans G.M.

Getty Images

The Titans are moving closer to choosing their next General Manager.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team is ready to move onto a second round of interviews. The finalists moving on to that stage of the process are their vice president of player personnel/interim General Manager Ryan Cowden, 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon and Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham.

Carthon and Cunningham also interviewed with the Cardinals, but they hired former Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort to fill the position on Monday.

It’s not clear when the next round of interviews will take place, but it seems that the Titans are going to have a new G.M. place in the near future.