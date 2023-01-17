Rob Gronkowski faces potential addition to Voyager crypto lawsuit

January 17, 2023
Rob Gronkowski Celebrates NFL Retirement At Mohegan Sun
Tom Brady may not be the only NFL player facing civil liability for involvement with cryptocurrency firms.

Via Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, retired (for now) tight end Rob Gronkowski could be joined to a pending lawsuit regarding Voyager Digital.

Gronk, per the report, has been subpoenaed to testify in the pending litigation.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed against the Dallas Mavericks and owner Mark Cuban for promoting Voyager have issued paperwork to Gronkowski compelling him to testify.

Gronkowski became a brand ambassador for Voyager in 2021.

The plaintiffs in the pending lawsuit have until February 24 to amend their complaint. A statement to Kaplan from the lawyer representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuit strongly suggests that Gronkowski will be added to the case.

  1. All this is the equivalent to throwing your money away at a strip joint, then complaining you lost money. Anyone with half a brain knows these things are/were a scam.

  2. Sorry, but I wasn’t close to running out and throwing money down a hole because “Gronk say invest “.
    But I imagine lots of other people did because “Gronk is America’s Meathead”.

  3. Gronk is actually an excellent investor but that stems primarily due to his initiative to save.

    If anyone thought Gronk had detail knowledge of crypto they have themselves to blame.

  6. Celebrities will start to think twice before lending themselves to any product who wants to use them. Kind of stupid though to use a product because a celebrity endorses it.

  7. Crypto is a total Ponzi scheme. Its entire premise is a bet on sufficient supply of stupid people, and while that may be a legitimate bet, it’s a lousy basis for a currency.

