Texans complete interview with Ejiro Evero

Posted by Josh Alper on January 17, 2023, 1:14 PM EST
Houston Texans v Tennessee Titans
The Texans have completed another head coaching interview.

The team announced that they have wrapped up their interview with Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero on Tuesday afternoon.

Evero has also interviewed with the Broncos and Colts. The Panthers have requested an interview with him as well, but there’s no known date for that meeting at this point.

The Texans have interviewed Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, and former Saints head coach Sean Payton. 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is expected to interview later this week and the team has also requested an interview with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

2 responses to “Texans complete interview with Ejiro Evero

  1. When Bill O’Brien was hired by the Texans he was given Ryan Mallet, Tom Savage, Brock Osweiller, and TJ Yates. For 3 years he was given those guys by incompetent Texans GM Rick Smith. Then along comes Deshaun Watson, the OB had for 3 years; one of those years, Watson’s rookie year, he only played a few games before an injury cost the rest of the season. Yet O’Brien went to the playoffs in 4 of 6 yrs with the Texans. But, for a whole bunch of reasons, and a TON of false reporting, but most importantly, the stupidest owner in all of pro sport, the Texans fired Bill O’Brien.
    They decided to go with David Culley, for one year, then fire him. They decided to go with Lovey SMith, for one year, then fire him. This was done by a GM who used 3 draft picks to acquire John Metchie who had just torn his ACL. This was done by a GM who used 3 draft picks to acquire Nico Collins, who in two seasons rarely plays. This was done by a GM who drafted Daryl Stingley, a player who played 1 of 3 seasons at LSU and missed 1/2 of his rookie season. This was done by a GM who drafted Daryl Stingley over Sauce Gardner.
    Does NOT matter who the Texans hire as a HC. Cal McNair and Nick Caserio are there. When will fans of this team wake the puck up.

