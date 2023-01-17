Titans to hire Ran Carthon as their General Manager

Posted by Josh Alper on January 17, 2023, 6:03 PM EST
Arizona Cardinals v Tennessee Titans
Getty Images

Word on Tuesday afternoon was that the Titans had identified three finalists for their General Manager job and things moved quickly from there.

According to multiple reports, 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon will be the team’s next General Manager. The Titans fired Jon Robinson in December.

Carthon is the son of former NFL running back Maurice Carthon and he played in nine games as a running back for the Colts in 2005 and 2006. He became a scout for the Falcons in 2008, moved on to the Rams as their director of player personnel in 2012 and then joined the 49ers in 2017.

Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden and Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham were also identified as finalists for the job, but Carthon’s second interview carried the day and he will be charged with trying to put together a Titans team that can get back to the postseason.

10 responses to “Titans to hire Ran Carthon as their General Manager

  3. Irsay fumbles this next hire and the Colts are a basement AFC South team for easily 5 years. Pederson and Lawrence; now Vrabel actually getting a competent roster?

  7. He is a puppet for the real GM Vrabel. There biggest problem is trying to fix there 20th century offense.

  8. Another personnel guy from the 49ers org. Must be doing something right – otherwise all these other guys are fools. Let’s see

  9. If he’s the guy that thought it was smart to trade 3 firsts for Trey Lance than this will be a disaster, however if he’s the guy that thought Brock Purdy was worth a flyer in the 7th. This is a home run.

