Posted by Myles Simmons on January 17, 2023, 4:18 PM EST
There has been some speculation that the Buccaneers will be firing offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after Tampa Bay struggled on the unit in 2022.

But the organization either hasn’t quite made that decision or at least is not ready to announce it.

Head coach Todd Bowles was asked in his season-ending press conference if he’s going to let Leftwich go.

“No, there hasn’t been any decision,” Bowles said.

As a follow-up, Bowles was asked what his assessment was of Leftwich’s performance and said he doesn’t currently have one.

“We’re evaluating players. We’ll meet as a coaching staff later in the week and I’ll meet with individual coaches as well as the staff — which we do every year — and we’ll make those assessments then.

“I don’t want to sit here and say we’re talking about things when I haven’t even talked through things with my coaches. We do our yearly assessment just like we do with the players.”

The Buccaneers finished 15th in total yards but just 25th in points scored. While the club was No. 2 in passing, it was dead last in rushing yards and 3.4 yards per carry.

Whether or not Tom Brady returns to the franchise in 2023, the Bucs will need to be much more consistent offensively to compete for a championship.

11 responses to “Todd Bowles: There’s been no decision on Byron Leftwich’s future

  2. Bowles apparently doesn’t get to make that decision. I’d be shocked if Jason Licht doesn’t just fire Bowles. He hasn’t improved from his time in NY. He’s decent at a DC with playmakers but overwhelmed as a HC. I’m sure ownership is sorting through the embarrassment.

  3. Leftwich is hot garage. Always has been. Dumb as a rock. Gotta get someone who game plans against the OPPONENT and knows how to use personnel. Not just ‘run his scheme’. He doesn’t even adjust to lost yardage. Or a blitz.

  4. Hmm let’s see. Last year was fine with Leftwich as the OC. What was the big change this year? HC maybe?

  5. unclejoey says:
    January 17, 2023 at 4:29 pm
    Hmm let’s see. Last year was fine with Leftwich as the OC. What was the big change this year? HC maybe?
    ___________________________
    No Gronkowski… Center hurt in training camp… LG retires… RG leaves in free agency. Nobody to block, so running game becomes one of the worst in the NFL.

  6. If you are going to draft a new QB and start all over and be in cap hell next year, bring in a coach and offensive coordinator who can grow with that qb. Send Bruce off in the sunset with a gold watch and a big thank you for getting the job done three seasons ago.

  8. Burn it all down.
    Fire the entire coaching staff. Trade Evans, Godwin and whichever defensive player still has value.
    Time to start over, because there’s nowhere to go but down, and they were already pretty low this season.

  9. momi says:
    Why does Todd Bowles still have a job as a head coach in the NFL?

    —————————————————————————————-

    Well it’s obvious its NOT because he is any good at it!

  10. Bucs fans, Y’all might be ready for a rebuild, but at least you have a SB to show for it. Could be worse. You could be Titans fans.

