Tom Brady gets away with a dirty move, for now

Posted by Mike Florio on January 17, 2023, 12:32 PM EST
USA TODAY Sports

From time to time, even GOATs get dirty.

After a third-quarter turnover during Monday night’s loss to the Cowboys, Tom Brady‘s effort to make a tackle include a sliding attempt to trip the ball carrier.

It wasn’t flagged. It also wasn’t mentioned during the broadcast.

Social media saw it, and reacted. As it should. It’s a dirty play from Brady. Filthy. Unacceptable.

Some will ignore it because he’s Brady. Few can make a plausible excuse for it.

Brady has, in the past, used his shoe as a weapon when sliding. A decade ago, he was fined $10,000 for putting a foot in the crotch of Ravens safety Ed Reed.

Brady has done similar things since then, without incident. He should definitely be fined for this one. And he should be criticized for his expression of I’m-not-getting-my-way frustration.

30 responses to “Tom Brady gets away with a dirty move, for now

  1. How dare that guy get in the way of Tommy’s foot!

    Where is Bernard Pollard when you need him?

  6. At least Peyton Manning retired as a Super Bowl winner. Brady will retire as a one and some playoff loser with a fine for a cheap shot!

  7. Speaking of the Ed Reed incident, no dude should ever attempt to cleat another man in the junk. That just messed up.

  11. Great QB but questionable human. I won’t miss him too much. Several better behaved great young QBs to be excited about going forward.

  18. Brady is classless. Always has been, always will be.

    Can’t wait until the day he’s gone.

  19. How can a ref miss a trip like that? That wasn’t some soccer act or anything. I think after seeing so many blown calls by refs in the last few weeks, including on scoring plays, would anticipate that the replay official who reviews scores will be able to review plays for obvious OPI, holding/illegal use of hands of DL right in the QB’s face that go uncalled, etc. And the replay official who reviewed last night’s turnover should obviously signal down for 15 yards for tripping or unsportsmanlike conduct, etc. A fine with no flag will be the admission the call was missed.

  20. Does the fact tht he did so badly at the attempt, not touching the runner or impacting the play in any way matter? No doubt that the effort was illegal, but is that canceled because he wiffed on it?

  25. MortimerInMiami says:
    January 17, 2023 at 12:45 pm
    Disgraceful for a future HOFer to do that,


    I will not be watching his HOF induction. Shouldn’t even get in since he was caught cheating and tried to cover it up.

  27. Longtimepackerfan says:
    January 17, 2023 at 12:40 pm
    Why many of us don’t like him.

    ____________

    ‘My fans would know.’

    – Aaron Rodgers

  28. He also tripped Tariq Woolen after his failure to stay on his feet and Woolen caught an interception, during the TB/SEA game in Germany.

  29. Brady is losing the respect of others faster than he is gaining. He probably should have hung it up after the last SB win.

  30. I see no problem with this at all.
    TB12 was simply trying to avoid the massive pile of bodies that was in front of him.

