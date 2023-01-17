Tom Brady’s 66 passes were two short of all-time postseason record

Getty Images

If Monday night’s game was Tom Brady‘s final contest as a member of the Buccaneers, the Bucs got their money’s worth.

Brady threw 66 passes in the 31-14 defeat. It was the second most attempts in any postseason game in NFL history, behind only the 68 passes thrown by former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in a 202o wild-card loss to the Browns.

Quarterbacks have thrown 60 or more passes in postseason games eight times. Tom Brady and Drew Brees have done it twice.

It’s usually not a good sign; a quarterback throws that much when his team is trailing. Indeed, quarterbacks who have thrown 60 or more times in a postseason game are 2-6 in those contests.

One of the wins came six years ago, in Super Bowl LI. That’s when Brady threw 62 passes in order to reverse a 28-3 deficit to the Falcons.

For his career, Brady has now thrown 50 or more passes in 10 postseason games. He’s 6-4 in those games.

He also has completed 30 or more passes in 11 postseason games. Last night’s 35 completions ties Brady with himself from a 2017 win over the Titans for eighth place.