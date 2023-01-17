Tom Brady’s 66 passes were two short of all-time postseason record

Posted by Mike Florio on January 17, 2023, 10:12 AM EST
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
If Monday night’s game was Tom Brady‘s final contest as a member of the Buccaneers, the Bucs got their money’s worth.

Brady threw 66 passes in the 31-14 defeat. It was the second most attempts in any postseason game in NFL history, behind only the 68 passes thrown by former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in a 202o wild-card loss to the Browns.

Quarterbacks have thrown 60 or more passes in postseason games eight times. Tom Brady and Drew Brees have done it twice.

It’s usually not a good sign; a quarterback throws that much when his team is trailing. Indeed, quarterbacks who have thrown 60 or more times in a postseason game are 2-6 in those contests.

One of the wins came six years ago, in Super Bowl LI. That’s when Brady threw 62 passes in order to reverse a 28-3 deficit to the Falcons.

For his career, Brady has now thrown 50 or more passes in 10 postseason games. He’s 6-4 in those games.

He also has completed 30 or more passes in 11 postseason games. Last night’s 35 completions ties Brady with himself from a 2017 win over the Titans for eighth place.

7 responses to “Tom Brady’s 66 passes were two short of all-time postseason record

  1. In all seriousness… if last night really was his last game just wanted to say it was a priviledge to watch him work his craft and play the game at the highest level setting all kinds of records. The game is better off with him.

    So thank you Julio Jones.

    Wait you didn’t think I was talking about someone else did you? As if! Lololol

  3. 66 passes, only 2 TDs, one in garbage time. Can’t blame the D for losing that game. Plenty of tools in the receiving department as well. It may be time for Tom to think about moving to that next stage of his life before this gets embarrassing. I’ve always like Brady, but dang, these guys simply don’t know when to hang up the cleats.

  5. Tampa was bad all year. In a competent division they would have been a last place team. It’s not Brady’s fault, but he’s no longer good enough to do it all himself.

  6. Why BB drafted Garoppolo. Brady would race to 50 passes from 2007-2012 and gas out his own D with so many 3 and outs and predictability.

    Only when BB took away one of the WRs on the depth chart and signed James Develin, did it start to improve. Then, BB drafted JimmyG to really scare Brady back into being a good QB again by being a better game manager.

    What you saw last night was a microcosm of why NE lost 2 SBs to the Giants. Once you become that predictable, it makes it very easy on a defense.

    It took Peyton Manning years and years to figure that out. You have to wonder why Brady copied the failed postseason Manning after having success using a run game to get to playaction for 3 SBs in 4 years under BB’s tutelage.

    BB should have never given Brady what he wanted. Thankfully, BB fixed it and formed a 2nd dynasty.

  7. I don’t know what has caused Brady to be so out of sync with his receivers this season. He can still sling it way down the field, anybody’s who actually watches the games can see that. But his accuracy isn’t as reliable as it was.

    We can all also see that the coaching is poor. I know Arians wanted his legacy to be Bowles and Leftwich, but for sure Bowles isn’t HC material, and Leftwich is mediocre. The other problem I don’t see talked about much is the character of the players. Way too many of them just don’t seem to want to work hard. I’ve felt that way all season, but it’s gotten worse. I’ve seen Brady often having to get them pumped up to play harder, not to give up. It’s like they got their ring, so now they can just coast and collect paychecks.

