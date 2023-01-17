Trevor Lawrence improvised his two-point conversion leap rather than running the called play

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 17, 2023, 5:02 PM EST
Chargers Jaguars AFC wild card round 1
Getty Images

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said today that his two-point conversion in Saturday’s win over the Chargers was not the play that was called.

Lawrence said when he got up to the line of scrimmage, he looked at how the Chargers’ defense was lined up and quickly determined that he could lunge the ball forward and over the goal line before anyone could get to him, so that’s exactly what he did, even though the Jaguars had called a different play.

“I just saw the opportunity and figured that’d be a lot easier. I didn’t think there was any risk. I knew I could get it in, so I just took it.”

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson was asked about the two-point conversion after the game and said he “felt good about our call that we had.” But whatever call they had, we didn’t get to see it.

Lawrence said that Pederson was happy with his decision, saying that Pederson’s general view on changing plays is that if it works, he’s in favor of it. And that two-point conversion worked in a big way for the Jaguars.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Trevor Lawrence improvised his two-point conversion leap rather than running the called play

  2. Tyler Huntley must’ve been watching the Jags/Chargers game and thought it looked easy.

  4. Harbaugh threw Huntley under the bus by telling reporters Huntley was supposed to go under not over. Not me.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.