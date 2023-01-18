Alex Cappa, Jonah Williams don’t practice for Bengals

Getty Images

The Bengals called right guard Alex Cappa and left tackle Jonah Williams week-to-week because of injuries heading into this week and Wednesday’s practice report brought little reason to think that either player will be ready to go against the Bills this Sunday.

Cappa and Williams both sat out the team’s first practice of the week. Cappa is dealing with an ankle injury that also kept him out against the Ravens in the Wild Card round and Williams left that 24-17 win with a dislocated kneecap.

Max Scharping played in place of Cappa and Jackson Carman took over for Williams. The Bengals are also starting Hakeem Adeniji at right tackle in place of La'el Collins.

Cornerback Tre Flowers (hamstring) and defensive tackle D.J. Reader (rest) were also out of practice. Cornerback Eli Apple (neck), defensive end Joseph Ossai (shoulder), and safety Michael Thomas (hamstring) were full participants in practice.