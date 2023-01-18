Brandon Staley: There’s another gear we can get to offensively

Posted by Josh Alper on January 18, 2023, 2:46 PM EST
NFL: JAN 14 AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Chargers at Jaguars
Getty Images

The Chargers fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Shane Day on Tuesday, but head coach Brandon Staley remains on the job after the team blew a 27-0 lead to the Jaguars in last Saturday night’s playoff game.

At a press conference Wednesday, Staley said that he believes “there is another gear we can get to” offensively and that the team needs needs to find a “different level” at the line of scrimmage to make that happen. The Chargers ranked 30th in rushing yards this season, which makes that an obvious area where they need to improve in 2023.

Staley mentioned Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan as offensive coaches that he’d like to borrow from as the team moves forward and said that he believes the chance to work with quarterback Justin Herbert will make the job an appealing one despite the way the season ended.

“We have one of the top jobs in the league,” Staley said.

There’s been no word on candidates that will be interviewing with the Chargers at this point. Once that list is known, it will be easier to say if Staley’s right about the appeal of the current situation in Los Angeles.

Permalink 24 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

24 responses to “Brandon Staley: There’s another gear we can get to offensively

  6. I think they need to know when to change gears more so than finding a new gear.

    1. Sit your players when they have a free bye week.

    2. Run the ball when you have a 27-0 lead.

    This isn’t rocket science and armchair QBs are not always wrong. They would still be playing if they made those two simple decisions correctly.

  9. Staley is saying all the right things, but he can’t be so naive as to think he’s actually going to be the HC of the Chargers next season.

  11. Another gear offensively? Newsflash skippy, your offense didn’t blow a 27 point lead, your defense literally collapsed.

    What is his plan, just to outscore everyone? Dude is completely clueless, just like the team ownership.

  12. Makes sense to get Bieniemy, who can prove himself as a play-caller and try to beat his former team twice a year. Herbert has to work on a better follow-through delivery because his sidearm style gets batted down a lot. They also need a back that can do power running since they let go of Michel. Could they go after Fournette?

  13. Justin Herbert has proven he can be successful and productive no matter what idiot Dean Spanos hires off the street to head coach.

  14. Let’s also not forget this is the same guy that went for it on 4th down multiple times last year and they failed to convert almost every time. Cost them a few games. He just doesn’t have a very high football IQ. Which is sad and pathetic for a head coach in the National Football League.

  15. Another level, hmm. You mean like situational awareness? Or seeing a game out? Putting away an opponent who is ready to hit the mat, just needs one more push? I’m sorry, I’m a Lions fan not a Chargers fan. But from a far they appear to cook with fillet mignon and turn out a bad steak far too often. IMO keeping that leadership appears a mistake but again I do not watch the day to day perhaps a sense they are almost there pervades the team and they are loathe to change. But. Man they seem to underwhelm as a rule.

  16. I think Staley would be better off if he kept his piehole shut. The more he talks, the more inept and immature he sounds.

    I don’t think he will have any role when it comes to the hiring of the new coaches. I do expect the Chargers to hire experienced coaches since that is something that Staley lacks.

  17. So the “genius “ defensive head coach needs to find his “genius” equal on offense. It’s going to have to be someone totally under the radar, buried on someone’s staff.
    Because all the top people that the public knows of are in line for head coaching jobs.
    The question is will Staley pick his guy or the GM. Cause if I’m the GM , I hire someone with an eye towards them being the next head coach.

  19. This has been going on for years with the Chargers its what they do. Remember they fired Marty after the team went 14-2 they havent ever been that close again really. They ALWAYS do dumb stuff like not finding the right guy Staley got his 2 fall guys I guess we will see next year.

  20. He needs to turn the defense over to someone else, too. That’s a bigger problem than the OC. Someone had to fall on his sword, so it can’t be himself.

  24. You fire the one who is responsible for 27 pts scored but not the one who allowed jax to come back. Makes sense.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.