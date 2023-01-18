Brian Daboll: I don’t know what Jalen Hurts will do, have to prepare for anything

Getty Images

It hasn’t been a long time since the Giants faced the Eagles, but the Philadelphia offense could look a lot different this weekend.

When the two teams met in Week 18, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was coming off of two weeks on the sideline with a right shoulder sprain and the Eagles did not deploy him as a runner in the same way that they did earlier in the season. Hurts is now off the Eagles’ injury report entirely and the stakes are higher in the postseason, which led to a question for Giants head coach Brian Daboll about whether he expects to see Hurts use his feet more often this time around.

“I don’t know,” Daboll said. “I think you’ve got to prepare for everything. [He’s] a dynamic player. I’ve said this before, he can throw it, he can pass it. That’s why he’s up there for MVP. And we’ve got a big challenge ahead.”

The Giants also faced the Eagles in Week 14 and they saw Hurts at full power as he produced three touchdowns in a 48-22 Philly win, so that should help the team be prepared for any Hurts that shows up on the field Saturday.