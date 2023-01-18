Cowboys to sign Tristan Vizcaino to practice squad

Getty Images

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said that the team plans to forge ahead with kicker Brett Maher despite his four missed extra points against the Buccaneers in Dallas’ playoff win, but the team is going to have an insurance policy in place.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Cowboys are going to sign Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad as long as he passes a physical.

Vizcaino kicked in two games for the Patriots and one game for the Cardinals this season. He handled kickoffs for the Patriots and made three field goals and two extra points for Arizona. He has also kicked for the Chargers and 49ers in the regular season.

It remains to be seen if the Cowboys would carry a second kicker on gameday or if Vizcaino will only be called on in the event Maher’s practice sessions create concern that a repeat of last week could be in the works against the 49ers.