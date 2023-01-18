Damar Hamlin is visiting the Bills’ facility “almost daily”

Getty Images

Only sixteen days after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday night game in Cincinnati, Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make amazing progress.

Via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com, coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Wednesday that Hamlin is visiting the team’s facility “almost daily.”

“It’s limited, just overall,” McDermott said regarding Hamlin’s activities. “But he comes in and really just started really today or yesterday and just trying to get back to a little bit of a routine and just get himself acclimated again and taking it one step, one baby step at a time here.”

Hamlin isn’t attending meetings. McDermott said Hamlin is “dipping his toe back in here and you know, getting on the road to just getting back to himself.”

After visiting the team on Saturday, Hamlin didn’t attend last Sunday’s playoff game against the Dolphins. It remains to be seen whether Hamlin will be present for this Sunday’s postseason showdown with the Bengals.