January 18, 2023
Last week, officials were told to watch for kickers and holders using a foreign object during kick attempts. On Wednesday, Eagles kicker Jake Elliott addressed the situation, single the allegations were directed at his team, among others.

“We’ve always used something that’s within the rules,” Elliott said, via Chris Franklin of NJ.com. “It’s just literally to mark the spot. It’s part of the playing surface, like a piece of grass or something like that.”

Elliott explained that the team spoke to the league office about the issue.

“When we talked to them, we explained what we’re doing, and they saw what we were doing,” Elliott said. “Probably 30 teams do it around the league. It’s just a point of emphasis, and someone makes it bigger than it is. Everything we’ve done has been completely legal.”

Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey was asked about the situation on Wednesday.

It is what it is,” McGaughey said, via Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com. “I’ll just leave it at that.”

McGaughey explained that the situation helps a kicker by leaving “a visual spot down there.”

The Eagles aren’t the only team that has been accused of doing it. If someone is violating the rules, then something obviously needs to be done about it. Even if a flag wasn’t thrown at the time, investigations should be conducted.

Cheating is cheating, whether it’s steroids of air pressure or foreign objects during kicks. It’s not something officials should simply be looking out for. It’s something the league office aggressively should be looking into.

4 responses to “Eagles kicker Jake Elliott defends use of item to mark kicking spot

  1. So he’s having the placeholder put a piece of plastic on the ground where the ball will eventually go? So he can focus on the small piece to know where to kick? It doesn’t sound like it’d be much help, but if it’s illegal then the league needs to come out and say it.

    The league allows WR to use glorified stickem gloves because highlight catches are good for the league. Just like made kids are good for the game

  2. “Probably 30 teams do it around the league. It’s just a point of emphasis, and someone makes it bigger than it is”

    Sounds a lot like Spygate. Prepare to have the coach fined $500k, the team $250k, and lose your 1st round draft pick. Oh wait, its not the Patriots

  3. Perhaps Maher on Monday was the first kicker to kick without the use of “marking grass”. The NFL kicking game will soon be turned up side down! Get your popcorn!!

  4. Part of being a good kicker is anticipating where the placeholder will place the ball on the ground. Good snap, good placement , good swing of the leg , and you’re golden. Take away the kickers visual crutch.

