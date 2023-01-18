Falcons interview Vic Fangio in defensive coordinator search

Former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio had a long run as a defensive coordinator before his time in Denver and he’s been a popular candidate for teams looking for a coordinator this offseason.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Fangio is interviewing with the Falcons on Wednesday. The Falcons have an opening at the top of their defensive staff after Dean Pees’ retirement earlier this year.

Fangio also interviewed with the Panthers this month.

The Panthers are still looking for a head coach and have a meeting set with Sean Payton this week. Reports have indicated that Fangio would likely join Payton’s staff as a defensive coordinator, but the Falcons interview suggests that’s not a sure thing. Part of the reason for that may be that Payton could wind up in Denver and a return to the team that fired him last year may not be in the cards for Fangio.

