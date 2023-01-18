Ken Zampese to interview for Commanders offensive coordinator

Posted by Josh Alper on January 18, 2023, 11:01 AM EST
Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

The Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner last week and they are set to interview another member of their offensive staff as they look for a replacement.

According to multiple reports, the team will interview quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese on Wednesday.

Zampese has been the team’s quarterbacks coach since 2020, so he has worked with a number of players as the Commanders have cycled through Alex Smith, Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke, Garrett Gilbert, Carson Wentz, and Sam Howell as starters over the last three seasons.

Ending that carousel would be a step in the right direction for the Commanders offense regardless of who gets the coordinator job. Former Browns and Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London, Dolphins quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell, and Dolphins associate head coach/running backs coach Eric Studesville have either interviewed, scheduled interviews, or been requested for interviews.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Ken Zampese to interview for Commanders offensive coordinator

  1. Lol, Ken Zampese?!? That guy was awful as offensive coordinator in Cincinnati. I always wondered why he was qb coach for seemingly forever and never moving up the coaching tree. Also explained why Palmer and Dalton never seemed to progress as their careers went along.

  2. Good dude and is a good QB coach. Hopefully this time around he will be a better offensive coordinator, failed pretty bad in the role with Bengals.

  4. Looks like no one wants the job and we’ll be stuck with Zampese in a lame duck year.

    As long as Ron’s gone and we have a new owner I’m ok with that

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.