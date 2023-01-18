Kenny Golladay on staying engaged: I wouldn’t be able to look myself in the mirror if I checked out

Getty Images

Giants receiver Kenny Golladay complained earlier this season about a lack of playing time. Now, he’s a quiet contributor who has accepted his role, whatever that is.

Golladay played only four snaps Sunday, but he left an imprint with a crushing block on Vikings cornerback Duke Shelley that knocked out Shelley’s mouth guard. It sprung Saquon Barkley for a 10-yard catch-and-run.

“I think it’s all attitude at the end of the day,” Golladay said Wednesday, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “It’s a little different when you’re used to going out there making a whole bunch of plays. They normally cover the catches that you make.

“[But] me being in the position I am, anything good I do I think will be highlighted a little bit. And what’d I get four snaps last game? Out of those four, hopefully I am able to just leave my little stamp on it any little way. That’s all I can really do.”

The Giants’ previous regime signed Golladay to be a No. 1 receiver, giving him a four-year, $72 million deal in free agency before the 2021 season. The new coaching staff isn’t playing Golladay like even a No. 3 or No. 4 receiver, much less a No. 1.

Golladay’s 261 offensive snaps was sixth among the team’s receivers, and seven other wideouts on the team had more receptions than his career-low six and more receiving yards than his career-low 81.

He sounded off in Week 2 when he initially was benched, but since, Golladay quietly has done his job and whatever the Giants have asked. It could have gotten ugly. It didn’t.

“As far as checking out, I take a lot of pride in what I do,” Golladay said. “I wouldn’t be able to look myself in the mirror to just be checked out. I’ve got a lot of football left. The last name on my back, I take a lot of pride in that. That’s kind of what it boils down to. And then [it’s for] these guys in the locker room.”

Golladay has only $4.5 million in guaranteed money left on his deal, so his time with the Giants is coming to an end. It would have ended already if not for the $17.5 million in guaranteed money he had this year.

As long as he’s here, Golladay vows to do his part, whatever that is.