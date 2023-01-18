Kevin O’Connell declines to say if Ed Donatell will return as Vikings’ defensive coordinator

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 18, 2023, 2:30 PM EST
NFL: SEP 19 Vikings at Eagles
Getty Images

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell isn’t saying if Ed Donatell will return as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.

O’Connell was asked today if Donatell will be back and didn’t answer, instead saying that right now he’s in “evaluation mode” with both his players and his assistant coaches, and that the evaluation will be “ongoing” this week.

The 65-year-old Donatell is a longtime NFL defensive coordinator who just finished his first year on the job in Minnesota, and the results weren’t good. The Vikings won the NFC North, but they did so in a season in which their defense took a step backward, and in the playoff loss to the Giants, the Vikings had no answer for Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

Any coordinator whose head coach declines to commit to him is on the hot seat, but at this point O’Connell isn’t saying Donatell is done, just that the decision has not yet been made.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “Kevin O’Connell declines to say if Ed Donatell will return as Vikings’ defensive coordinator

  5. There were plays where some viking defenders were playing zone and others were playing man-to-man… on the same play. They were completely unprepared.

  6. If they asked the same question about Wes Phillips, who is the OC. I bet he would have a firm answer on him.

    No answer usually gives you the answer you are looking for.

  7. The answer to the question “is the defense lacking talent or is it Donatell?” …is BOTH

    We will free up a ton of cap space cutting aging veterans and already have their replacements in the roster, just hope those rookies can stay healthy next year.

    Defensive tackle is the priority this offseason.

  11. This is not the worst group of talent in the history of the Vikings organization. But by many measures it was the worst environmental performance in team history. Then logically the scheme and/or the ability of the coaches to teach is to blame for much of the results. How can he possibly keep Ed and risk wasting another year next year if performance continues to be horrible.

    The problem is not aging veterans. Only 2 players are 31 or older…Harrison Smith and Patrick Peterson, and both made significant contributions in different games.

  12. The defense really wasn’t much worse than either of the prior two seasons if you look at the numbers.

  13. If they don’t fire Donatell, then they should fire O’Connell. This should be a no-brainer. Donatell’s defensive scheme was putrid, and the stats/results speak for themselves. Also, the Vikes need to get rid of some of those aging veterans and bring in fresh, young players with speed and strength. Finally, Minnesota needs to get rid of Cousins and find a QB who is mobile and who won’t fold when the season is on the line. Captain Checkdown needs to go. The NFL is full of mobile young QBs, and Cousins isn’t among them.

  15. As far as the Minnesota Vikings defense(less) is concerned, you have to ask yourself-just what in the hell is it they do all week?

  16. I don’t know which phrase was used more by the announcers with the Vikings D on the field, “broken tackle” or “wide open”.

  17. If Ed Donatell isn’t gone, Kevin O’Connell should be gone. Clearly O’Connell isn’t the guy you want to be head coach if he doesn’t make a change at defensive coordinator.

  18. Of course he’s not gonna announce his D coordinator’s firing via year end press conference. The thing to keep in mind is that this D stunk the last 2 years of the Zimmer regime too, meaning it’s not all the 2022 scheme (which was lousy) but also the personnel. Heck, the D will be 20% better if they just get rid of Chandon Sullivan.

  19. Some people aren’t cutout to be a coordinator i.e. Donatell and Joe Barry

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.