Luke Getsy, Patrick Graham will be Senior Bowl head coaches

Getty Images

In past years, the two Senior Bowl teams have been coached by the staffs of two different NFL teams but there will be a different approach this year.

The coaching staffs will be made up of coaches from several teams and they will be headed up by a pair of current coordinators. The Senior Bowl announced on Wednesday that Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will coach the American team and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will head up the National squad.

Getsy will be aided by Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London and Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington. Saints quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Ronald Curry and Steelers defensive backs coach Grady Brown. Those assistants will serve as coordinators on their respective sides of the ball.

The announcement says other coaches from various teams will be “placed into elevated or different roles from the ones they currently hold with their respective clubs” under the new format that’s in place this season.