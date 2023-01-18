Packers donate $100,000 toward AEDs and CPR training

Getty Images

Damar Hamlin‘s life was saved, and the health crisis he endured will save lives.

It will save lives in part through the proliferation of AEDs and CPR training at youth sporting events, where blows to the chest (like a line drive to the sternum) can and does cause children to experience cardiac arrest and die.

Inevitably, a story will emerge of the life of a boy or girl being kept alive because someone who learned of commotio cordis through Damar Hamlin’s experience (even if commotio cordis didn’t cause his cardiac arrest) sprang into action at the most important time.

The Saints and owner Gayle Benson previously donated 67 AEDs to recreational facilities in and around New Orleans. Now, the Packers have teamed up with Bellin Health to donate AEDs, and to expand access to CPR and AED training.

With $100,000 from the Packers, 80 AEDs will be given to eligible school and recreational sports leagues and facilities throughout Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Bellin Health will provide training seasons to ensure that those facilities that receive AEDs have multiple personnel able to use them, and to perform CPR.

“After seeing Damar Hamlin’s shocking cardiac arrest and witnessing the incredible response from the emergency personnel and medical professionals who treated him, we recognized our responsibility to take action in our own community,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said in a release. “Damar’s injury also reminds us that cardiac emergencies are experienced each day throughout the country and our region. We’re proud to work with Bellin Health to equip more athletic facilities and organizations with AEDs, as well as the tools and skills they need to save a life.”

Kudos to the Saints and Packers for making a positive difference in their communities.

Looking at it more broadly, that’s two down, and 30 to go.