Posted by Michael David Smith on January 18, 2023, 11:05 AM EST
The Patriots may promote tight ends coach Nick Caley to the team’s top offensive assistant job.

Caley is being interviewed today for the Patriots’ offensive coordinator job, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Caley also interviewed for the Jets’ offensive coordinator vacancy, so he could leave New England for a division rival.

Also on the list of candidates in New England is Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. A Pro Bowl wide receiver who spent 17 seasons in the NFL as a player, McCardell has been coaching for the last decade and is increasingly getting recognized as an assistant coach on the rise.

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, the former Texans head coach who has previously served on the Patriots’ staff, is also a candidate for the offensive coordinator job in New England.

Last year the Patriots officially didn’t have anyone with the offensive coordinator title, but Matt Patricia was the top offensive coach. The results were not good, and it appears that Bill Belichick now realizes he needs an offensive coordinator, and one who actually has a background in coaching offense, unlike Patricia.

17 responses to “Patriots consider Nick Caley, Keenan McCardell for offensive coordinator

  2. McCardell goes way back to the SB contending Browns from 1995. Another good player who owes his career to BB.

  3. Time to hire someone who has an offensive philosophy. I don’t mind a young coach but they need more on their resume than they coached the greatest receiver in the league this year who made the Vikings viable.

  4. BB was never an offensive savant and shouldn’t really be making any decisions on offense. Patricia and Judge are evidence of that. BB’s speciality is defense.

    He needs to delegate the role to someone who really understands offense. BoB makes more sense than Patricia and Judge. I think I would rather see someone like Reich who understands offense in the modern game. McCardell is intriguing too.

  6. The other issue with BoB is say you hire him as OC but he still has HC aspirations. Do you promise him the job after Bill steps down? If not are you prepared this time for a repeat of 2022 where the OC takes all his assistants to the team that just gave him a HC job?

  7. touchback6 says:
    January 18, 2023 at 11:17 am
    McCardell goes way back to the SB contending Browns from 1995. Another good player who owes his career to BB.

    ———-

    As has been made painfully clear, BB owes his career two to men: Bill Parcels and Tom Brady. In fact without Brady, as a head coach BB has under a .500 winning percentage

  8. McCardell was a tough player who made the most of his career. Hopefully he is the same as a coach.

  10. Keenan owes his career to the jaguars. The browns never used him a lot and he broke out with the jags. That being said. LOL.

  11. touchback6 says:
    January 18, 2023 at 11:17 am
    McCardell goes way back to the SB contending Browns from 1995.
    —-
    They were a 5 win team in 1995, including 1-6 after Modell pulled the plug on the franchise.

    If you meant 1994 I don’t think they were contending for a SB. Their offense wasn’t nearly good enough.

  12. Jimmypinthe416 says:
    January 18, 2023 at 11:58 am
    Keenan owes his career to the jaguars. The browns never used him a lot and he broke out with the jags. That being said. LOL.

    ————-

    He was a 12th rd pick by Washington who was about He was really productive in Cleveland as he went and should have been held onto by Baltimore in 1996, but Jax swooped in the expansion draft.

    BB was the only one interested in bringing him in, similarly to how no one wanted Brady. Get it?

    Testaverde probably would have loved him in Baltimore, too. Because, Testaverde stunk prior to BB working with him in Cleveland.

    This all happened before you were born, of course, because you don’t seem to know history and don’t care to do any basic research.

  13. BB can coach offense. Go ask Chris Long who recently said BB could walk into any position group and be the smartest coach in the room. That was a SB winning team Chris played in too.

  14. nhpats2011 says:
    January 18, 2023 at 11:48 am
    touchback6 says:
    January 18, 2023 at 11:17 am
    McCardell goes way back to the SB contending Browns from 1995. Another good player who owes his career to BB.

    ———-

    As has been made painfully clear, BB owes his career two to men: Bill Parcels and Tom Brady. In fact without Brady, as a head coach BB has under a .500 winning percentage


    Also worth pointing out that without BB on his staff, Parcells is a head coach with an inferior record to Dave Wannestedt. Tuna does deserve credit for two things: introducting BB to Kraft and for the draft picks that set up the first dynasty on defense.

    I think Ernie Adams also helped make Bill what he is today. For a long time nobody else had a role like Adams on any team and I think BB also misses him.

  15. BB owes his career to Parcells? what did Parcells ever win without BB on his staff? It’s very clear that BB was the brains behind that operation in NY, as Parcells was never able to win on his own.

  16. what did Parcells ever win without BB on his staff?

    —-
    Less games than he won. Literally a sub .500 coach without BB on his staff. I’ll also always believe that the Patriots upset the Packers in SB31 if BB was the head coach or any other coach that hadn’t already bolted for another team…

    Although Tuna did make the playoffs once with Quincy Carter as his QB throwing more INts than TDs and that’s worth something…

  17. nhpats2011 says:
    January 18, 2023 at 11:48 am
    touchback6 says:
    January 18, 2023 at 11:17 am
    McCardell goes way back to the SB contending Browns from 1995. Another good player who owes his career to BB.

    ———-

    As has been made painfully clear, BB owes his career two to men: Bill Parcels and Tom Brady. In fact without Brady, as a head coach BB has under a .500 winning percentage

    ———

    Parcells never won a division title or a playoff game without BB, his record without Belichick is 64-64…..Belichick made Parcells

