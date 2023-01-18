Report: Cardinals request interview with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn

Getty Images

The Cardinals requested an interview with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Cardinals are seeking a replacement for Kliff Kingsbury after replacing General Manager Steve Keim with Monti Ossenfort on Tuesday.

Arizona has completed an interview with former Colts head coach Frank Reich and have scheduled one with Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. It has requested interviews with Steelers senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach Brian Flores, former Saints head coach Sean Payton and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

Glenn also has interest from the Colts in this hiring cycle.

Glenn has spent two seasons as the Lions defensive coordinator after two years as the Browns assistant defensive backs coach and five years as the Saints defensive backs coach.