Posted by Josh Alper on January 18, 2023, 1:31 PM EST
A report on Tuesday indicated that the Steelers put any decisions about changes to their coaching staff on hold while head coach Mike Tomlin handled a personal matter, but that things were expected to move forward this week.

One of the decisions that many people have been waiting to hear is whether they will be holding onto offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that there are no plans for the team to part ways with Canada.

There were points during the 2022 season when that would have seemed like a great surprise, but the Steelers won their final four games of the season and saw clear progress from rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett during that stretch.

Holding onto Canada would be a vote for continuity helping to boost that progress next season because scoring 18 points a game again won’t make anyone feel good about sticking with the status quo in Pittsburgh.

14 responses to “Report: Steelers plan to retain offensive coordinator Matt Canada

  2. I wish I could be a horrible failure at my job in front of millions of people and retain my job.

  3. You look as good as your QB is playing and Pickett was on fire 2nd half of the season. No reason to rock the boat.

  6. Sigh…. Name the last team that went deep in the playoffs that barely score more than 20 points per game. Huge mistake.

  7. Steelers were fifth in the league in time of possession and this was demonstrated by a late season drive that was 20 plays long and over 10 minutes…almost a whole quarter. So keeping the high scoring offenses off the field may have been a strategy. I know this big time silver linings playbook here.

    They did finish 7-2 and everything seemed to be jelling with the very young offensive…Pickett, Pickens, Najee, the offensive line and Friermuth.

    Rather have the Steelers going into the next season versus what they did in 2020 when they were 11-0 and then lost 5 out of the next 6 including the home playoff loss to head coach-less Cleveland when it was 28-0 in the first quarter.

  10. I’m getting a little sick of “the standard is the standard” and keeping people around because that’s just what the organization as a whole does.

    Sometimes to bake a cake you have to crack a couple heads. My 8 year old could read his play calling.

  11. Obviously, the offense coordinated by Canada was not necessarily going to scare anybody this past season but there is something to be said for continuity when developing a young quarterback. As Pickett settled in, the team began performing better and there’s no reason to think that it won’t continue to do so in 2023. However, if the Steelers offense looks like it did the first part of 2022 the next time around, Pittsburgh’s map forward will not include Canada.

  12. I think this is a joke. Canada rarely schemes receivers open….always contested catches. This is tough on a young qb.

