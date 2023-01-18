Rob Gronkowski criticizes Aaron Rodgers for aspiring to win another MVP, not another Super Bowl

Posted by Mike Florio on January 18, 2023, 1:35 PM EST
Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox
Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said plenty on Tuesday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show. One specific comment stands out.

“Do I still think I can play?” Rodgers said. “Of course. Of course. Can I play at a high level? Yeah, the highest. I think I can win MVP again, in the right situation.”

Many have reacted to that by asking why Rodgers is thinking about winning another MVP award, and not about winning another Super Bowl. Retired (for now) tight end Rob Gronkowski chimed in on the issue during a Wednesday appearance on FanDuel TV’s Up & Adams.

“I’m totally fine with everything he said, except one major part,” Gronkowski said. “And that’s the ‘MVP again.’ It’s just that I think ‘I could win another Super Bowl,’ and that would have been totally fine. Like, bro, like why are you thinking MVP? Like don’t you want Super Bowls? Like Super Bowls are I think five times greater than an MVP award.

“Like we all know that you won the MVP a few times now, but like, you know, everyone would know even more how many more Super Bowls you won than MVPs. So that’s why I’m just a little bit confused about that quote he just had. I mean, it should be Super Bowls. You should never be thinking the MVP when Super Bowls are twice . . . twice . . . better.”

No one will ever accuse Gronkowski of being as smart as Rodgers. But Gronkowski is smart enough to spot the flaw in Rodgers’s remark. It should never be about MVP. That doesn’t matter.

Champions crave championships. Selfish people covet individual awards and recognition.

Players like Patrick Mahomes put little significance in winning the regular-season MVP award. Rodgers apparently does. Maybe that’s one of the reasons why he’s won four of them — and only one Super Bowl.

Permalink 33 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

33 responses to “Rob Gronkowski criticizes Aaron Rodgers for aspiring to win another MVP, not another Super Bowl

  1. Nothing warms the heart more than a player who never won MVP being reported on by a sports journalist who also never won MVP criticizing a guy whose won MVP not once, but FOUR times. What it must be like to live on such a moral high ground.

  6. If you read the whole quote, Rodgers said he wanted to win a championship. This is another case of media outlets cherry picking for hot takes instead of reacting to his entire interview.

  7. Rodgers is following Brady’s lead. It’s all about ego and trying to show and tell people they are the main reason for success, when it’s clear that’s not true.

    Brady could have used BB and McDaniels this year. The personnel and holes on TBs roster was astonishing compared to 2020. But, when you slide into a cap hell with an old team, that’s why you looked bad.

    Enjoy, Tommy Boy. Enjoy your 60 mil per in GB, too, Erin.

  8. Selfish people covet individual awards and recognition.
    ++++++
    So when Justin Jefferson keeps talking about he’s the best receiver in the NFL that’s selfish. Right?

  9. Not defending Rogers but the question was asking if Rogers can specifically play at a high level. I think he was using MVP as the type of year that he can potentially have individually regarding his own level of play. No problem with that answer

  10. Gronk make good point, gronk look good, make intelligent comment, gronk crush beer can on head, gronk eat steak.

  11. I’m no Rodgers fan. He is selfish and has become toxic to that organization.

    But in the context of the conversation, which was about Rodgers individual performance ability, he referenced an award that is given to recognize individual performance.

    Much ado about nothing.

  12. Tbh, hoomans need to be more selfish to become human. It works that way to prevent being abused.

  14. “No one will ever accuse Gronkowski of being as smart as Rodgers”
    Dig a little below the surface and I don’t believe that is true

  16. “More robotic clichè answers!”

    No more complaints about the Russell Wilsons of the world reading from scripts then

  17. The individual was asked if he could still play at a high level. The question was not about the Packers as a whole.
    Rodgers answered based on the context of the question. How anyone finds fault in his answer is someone looking for something not there. I can’t stand Rodgers and the Packers and I’m glad my team took them out but his answer was spot on correct.

  18. Seems to me his comment spoke to his confidence in his own level of play, not what ultimately motivates him.

  20. Jim Lahey – Trailer Park Supervisor says:
    January 18, 2023 at 1:45 pm
    I’m no Rodgers fan. He is selfish and has become toxic to that organization.

    But in the context of the conversation, which was about Rodgers individual performance ability, he referenced an award that is given to recognize individual performance.

    Much ado about nothing.

    51Rate This
    ———————

    I would imagine if you were a Packers fan, this has to do with EVERYTHING moving forward.

    As long as Rodgers is there, GB is cooked.

  21. Stop perpetuating this idea that Rodgers is a smart guy. Rodgers thinks he is much smarter than he is, that is about as far as it goes.

  23. “You should never be thinking the MVP when Super Bowls are twice . . . twice . . . better.”

    Gronk would know because he’s won so many MVPs.

  24. Then immediately after his Aaron Rodgers rant, Gronk told everyone to make sure they invest in some crypto.

  25. AR can only be concerned with getting another MVP because the Packers refuse to draft a WR in the 1st round for AR. Moreover (yes, moreover is actually used in the English language), the Packers OL is crap, the TEs suck, he has 1-2 WRs that are worth a damn, and the Packers defense couldn’t stop a strong fart.

  26. Has there ever been a bigger bunch of chokings dogs in the playoffs than Aaron Rodgers and the Packers? Seems like they were always destined to meet Brady and the Patriots in the Super Bowl but it never happened thanks to them choking to the Giants a couple of times. You’d think Aaron Rodgers would be up in arms about only winning 1 Super Bowl with all that talent. Seems like he’s another Dan Marino, great stats, but never won much

  27. Look at A-a-ron’s paycheck and you’ll see millions and millions of reasons why he is focused on the MVP awards. Right or wrong, Aaron Rodgers has always been more about the paycheck than the sport. That’s his prerogative. But, fans want something different from their sporting heroes.

  28. I have no problem at all with what Rodgers said. None whatsoever.

    I actually watched the interview. Sounds like not everyone did.

  29. No one will ever accuse Gronkowski of being as smart as Rodgers. But Gronkowski is smart enough to spot the flaw in Rodgers’s remark. It should never be about MVP. That doesn’t matter.

    —————

    Rodgers is the biggest intellectual wannabe ever. He was far from an academic and appearances on celebrity jeopardy don’t really mean much. He works very hard to be perceived as smart but truly smart guys like Richard Sherman and Ryan Fitzpatrick run mental laps around him.

    Gronk’s analysis, as you said, is spot on.

  31. Aaron Rodgers can be insufferable most of the time, but his comments make sense if you think about it for more than five seconds. He was addressing whether or not he “still got it.” His response was basically “I think I can still be the best player in the league.” If someone asked “hey, A-A-Ron, are you a washed-up bum?” and he replied with “the Packers team I am on can win the Super Bowl,” that would be basically saying “Yes, I AM a bum—but my team is good enough to carry me across the finish line.”

    I do not even like him, but there is nothing wrong with what he said.

  32. NewYorkLion says:
    January 18, 2023 at 1:50 pm
    The individual was asked if he could still play at a high level. The question was not about the Packers as a whole.
    Rodgers answered based on the context of the question. How anyone finds fault in his answer is someone looking for something not there. I can’t stand Rodgers and the Packers and I’m glad my team took them out but his answer was spot on correct.

    —————-

    There’s no fault in his answer. He thinks he could win another MVP somewhere. Gronk’s analysis is also correct. Rodgers didn’t mention anything about wanting to win a Super Bowl or be on a winning team. It was only about him. No fault in that, but it is still a selfish perspective that many other great players would not give.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.