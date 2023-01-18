Some former coaches get second looks, some don’t

Posted by Mike Florio on January 18, 2023, 11:53 AM EST
Every year, a strange dynamic plays out as the coaching carousel spins. Some former head coaches get serious consideration for a second chance, and some don’t.

It’s unclear how or why or when a coach who has been a head coach before ends up being considered to be a head coach again. It’s bizarre that owners often ignore proven former head coaches and roll the dice with coordinators who have no head-coaching experience.

The current cycle features multiple former NFL head coaches who did relatively well in their prior stints, but whose names haven’t even been mentioned in the current cycle.

Bill O’Brien has emerged as the favorite to become the offensive coordinator of the Patriots. He coached the Texans for more than six years. He finished with a record of 54-52. He took the team to the playoffs four times.

Jason Garrett, currently an NBC analyst, went 87-70 with the Cowboys, with three playoff appearances in nine seasons.

Marvin Lewis wants back in. But he’s gotten no interest, despite becoming the best coach the Bengals had in years, going 131-122-3 in the regular season and leading the team to seven playoff appearances.

Mike Zimmer generated a record of 74-59-1 in eight seasons with the Vikings, including three playoff appearances — and an NFC Championship berth.

Chuck Pagano had a record of 53-43 with the Colts, with three playoff appearances and an appearance in the AFC Championship.

Ken Whisenhunt, who tied Jim Hanifan as the only coaches in Cardinals history to make it six years with the team, went to the Super Bowl. He coached the Titans. He last worked in the NFL as the Chargers’ offensive coordinator in 2019.

None of those coaches have been interviewed or even mentioned as potential candidates.

Former Colts and Lions coach Jim Caldwell has gotten an interview with the Broncos, and former Colts head coach Frank Reich will interview with the Cardinals.

Other former coaches who currently work in the NFL include Commanders coach Ron Rivera, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, Saints coach Dennis Allen, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, Chiefs coach Andy Reid, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles, and Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Of the eight remaining playoff teams, nearly half are coached by head coaches who were fired from their prior head-coaching jobs — the Jaguars, Chiefs, and Cowboys.

So maybe there’s merit to the notion, while pondering the usual rising-coordinator suspects, of sprinkling in some interviews with one or members of what Jon Gruden calls the Fired Football Coaches Association. Even if the goal is to compare and contrast the personalities of those who have done the job with those who never had, it makes sense to at least consider those who have done it before, and done it fairly well.

  1. Zimmer should get the heck out of Minnesota – the perennial choke team of the NFCN!

  3. It’s a good old boys’ network. The owners ask old coaches they know, and they recommend their friends or relatives and children of their friends. This isn’t rocket science.

  4. Only two kinds of HCs, those who have been fired and those who will be. Half the time people complain about tired old retreads, half about hiring hot shot coordinators without enough experience.

  5. The problem isn’t that some coaches get 2nd looks. It’s that some coaches get 19th and 20th looks. NFL “family” nepotism at its finest.

  6. It’s possible the Baby Boomer coach is now technically out of touch with the GenZs coming into the league now. It’s a problem in the working world. It was bad enough trying to get Millennials to see how to work and be consistent. It applies to the NFL, too.

    Some teams may be thinking the younger coach is the way to go to be able to connect with GenZ and their characteristics.

  7. The Todd Bowles of the world doesn’t argue the matter…
    putrid his 1st shot at HC, yet the Bucs give him another shot and he turns a high scoring offense 2 straight years into a team barely able to get a TD in many games with TOM BRADY at QB!

    Several successful coaches on your list are FAR more deserving to replace Todd today!

  9. That Jim Caldwell doesn’t get another look when he has winning records with both the Lions and the Colts astounds me. I’m not saying he will revolutionize the NFL, but for all the horrible hires that will inevitably happen this offseason, at least one of these teams could really use a proven commodity.

  10. Brian Billick won a Super Bowl and never got another sniff at a head job. The late Jim Fassel mostly overachieved with a pretty mediocre Giants team, even making a Super Bowl and never got another job. Mike Martz never got another head job after the Rams, though his personality and underachievement with a stacked roster was probably the reason.

  11. Usually with head coaches you can tell if the guys is great in the first few years. All those guys you mentioned are perfectly fine coaches but none of them strike me as great. I think teams would rather role the dice trying to find the next genius than go with another retread.

  12. None of these are that hard to understand.

    – O’Brien went down in flames after trying to consolidate too much power around himself, has a reputation as a GM killer, and teams are reluctant to take that on for a coach with middling results.
    – Garrett is widely perceived as underachieving with the Cowboys given their resources and talent level. And, he flamed out as OC with the Giants right after, so why would a team be interested in hiring him when it seems he doesn’t have it anymore?
    – Lewis is 64 years old, and most teams aren’t looking for that unless it’s a coach with a much better track record. Lack of playoff wins and lack of discipline over his team – he would need to be a coordinator to prove he still has it.
    – Zimmer is 66 and is perceived as too old school, and from the defensive side of the ball, when most teams want offensive guys.
    – Pagano had Andrew Luck in his prime and largely wasted/underachieved with him – his record is attributable to Luck not Pagano. Pagano also retired in 2020, so probably not interested?
    – Whisenhunt got another chance with the Titans, flamed out horribly. He then got fired as OC with the Chargers, so is widely seen as the game just passing him buy. No reason for a team to take a shot on him at 60.

  13. Definitely a bias against the older coaches these days. The younger aggressive style coach is in vogue. The younger guys all struggle to manage the clock and like to call plays on one side of the ball which takes away from managing the ship. Copycat league that will change again at some point but I agree these guys with established careers will have to look to coach USFL or whatever side league they have going or college ball always has opportunities.

  14. after the hatchet job his players did to him, Zim is probably done until he goes back to DC for a while. But age and other considerations (like the loss of his son, rip) may prevent it.

  15. Fun fact: in the Super Bowl Era (and a long time before that) no former Lions coach has gone on to be a head coach again. Detroit is where head coaching careers go to die.

  16. I think a lot of opportunities go to coaches that teams believe can elevate the offensive or defensive side of the ball (and hopefully put together a staff that can do the same for the other side of the ball). Vic Fangio is getting calls. Norv Turner always had a coordinator job available. Wade Philips always had opportunities. If Kyle Shanahan is ever fired from the 49ers; he’ll always have coordinator jobs available and possibly a Head Coaching job. Josh McDaniels is still considered to be a good offensive mind so he’ll always warrant coordinators jobs and possibly HC opportunities (though I think the Raiders might be his last chance).

    The other component to Head Coaching candidates is their RELATIONSHIPS within the league. Not only are relationships to owners and GMs important but even more so are RELATIONSHIPS WITH OTHER COACHES. A football coaches’ most primary skill is to coach players. But a head coach must coach his players directly AND through his assistant coaches. Head coaching candidates must be able to assemble an impressive staff. One thing about former coaches that haven’t coached in a while is that they lose opportunities to work with and direct contact with younger position coaches that a potential head coach can build a staff with.

  17. BoB – wanted total power. BoB the GM got BoB the coach fired. Any GM that hires him knows BoB is coming for their job.
    Garrett-Widely seen as Jerry Jones puppet who underachieved. Known for his clapping. Went to NYG to be OC and was last scene clapping his way to the unemployment line.
    Lewis – Regular season coach who never got over the postseason hump. 0 postseason wins in 16 years and team bottomed out last 3 years he coached.

    Some are considered to old school, the modern game passed them by, can’t connect with the young players, etc. True or not the perceptions are out there.

    Look there’s legitimate concerns about a lot of these coaches combined with up and coming coordinators and as you pointed out, the sheer quantity of ex-head coaches vs openings make it unlikely that everyone get’s another crack at it.

    Sean Payton has a relatively bad record considering the talent he coached, including several sub-500 seasons, but his friends in the media are talking him up nonstop like he’s Willy Wonka’s golden ticket.

    As in most aspects of life, it is who you know, not what you know.

  18. How many of these coaches are still under contract with their old team? Most of them are probably still getting paid until their contract expires. Why would they work for free? Most contracts likely prohibit them getting another job and then still get paid off of their old contract.

  19. Age is definitely one factor. You also need to look at each specific situation. Was it an issue with ownership? Personnel issues? Philosophical differences? Conflict/tension between coaching staff and front office? Current trends in the league also play a significant factor. We are seeing this now with the GM’s. A lot of teams going to younger and more analytical driven GM’s. Some of these coaches you just know their time has passed and they only had that once chance at being a head coach. The last four Vikings head coaches were all one and done. Mike Tice, Brad Childress, Leslie Frazier and Mike Zimmer…none of them went on to a second head coaching job. They were all hired as long-time assistants with no prior head coaching experience.

    Right now the NFL is an offensive league and the current trend is to hire young offensive-minded coaches.

  21. It’s all about relationships, connections and trust. Just as it is for the rest of us. Most of us have gotten a job interview sometime in our lives based on who we know.

    You’ve heard of Linkedin, right?

  23. Don’t forget another aspect here that isn’t mentioned: exciting the fan base. A young guy from a successful team is going to invigorate the fan base much more than a retread who was mildly successful or less with another organization. All of the current coaches you mentioned have one thing on their resume that most of the others do not: a Super Bowl.

  24. If O’Brien learned anything (and can convince an owner of that) while he was in Houston he should be a prime candidate for another HC position. The rest of these guys are getting up there. Reich is 61 but would look 5 or 10 years younger if he’d shave. I think he’ll get another shot too.

