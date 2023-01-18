Trevor Lawrence on 37-0 Saturday record: I don’t really think about that

Getty Images

There’s a curious stat going around about Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence that’s also relevant this week.

Since the start of his high school football career, he hasn’t lost when playing on a Saturday.

There are several reasons for that, one of which is that most NFL games aren’t played on that day of the week. But Lawrence enters the divisional round 37-0 when playing on Saturday and will try to make it a clean 38-0 when Jacksonville takes on Kansas City.

“I take a lot of pride in it because we play on a Saturday again,” Lawrence said with a laugh in his Tuesday press conference. “It is what it is. I don’t really think about that. I think about we’ve got to win this game to keep going, keep playing, keep our season alive. That’s what I think about, trying to go 38-0 if you want to put it that way. About that streak or whatever, it’s honestly kind of a coincidence that I’ve had Saturday games at all three levels.

“Yeah, let’s keep that going. That means we’re playing again next week. That’s the plan.”

Lawrence said he guessed he last lost on a Saturday in middle school.

“We probably played a championship [on a Saturday]. I think we won that,” he said. “I don’t remember. I’m sure I lost on a Saturday at some point.”

For the divisional round, Lawrence knows he and the Jags have to be at their best against Kansas City — no matter what day the game is played.

“[W]hen you’re playing a team like them that has a great offense, a high-powered offense, that can score a lot of points, even if your defense is playing well, you’ve got to score to beat guys like this, especially a guy like Patrick [Mahomes] over there,” Lawrence said. “You’re aware of that, and there’s definitely some stuff we left out there, and excited to get another opportunity. It’s going to be fun.”