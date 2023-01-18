Trey Lance raises eyebrows with social-media post on Ran Carthon

Posted by Mike Florio on January 18, 2023, 9:30 AM EST
Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers
The news from Tennessee on Tuesday was that 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon has become the Titans’ G.M. Then came an interesting P.S.

49ers quarterback Trey Lance posted on his Instagram story a photo of Carthon. Beneath the image were a trio of fingers-crossed emojis.

Whatever Lance’s intent, it’s reasonable to wonder whether Lance has his fingers crossed in the hopes that Carthon will, in his new job, trade for Lance.

Even if that’s not the message Lance intended to send, people will assume it’s what he meant. And, frankly, it would be hard to blame Lance for wanting out.

They went all in to get him in 2021, devoting three first-round picks and a third-round pick to the acquisition of Lance. The expectations and the pressure became immense. And it feels as if he’s never fully been embraced.

From sticking with Jimmy Garoppolo in 2021 to keeping Garoppolo around in 2022 to the obvious implications of the emergence of Brock Purdy, who could blame Lance for wanting out?

The Titans may be in the market for a quarterback in 2023. Ryan Tannehill has a $36.6 million cap number and a $27 million base salary in the final year of his deal. The Titans are potentially considering their options.

Maybe Lance is one of them. Maybe Lance, based on his social-media post about the team’s new G.M., hopes he’ll be.

15 responses to “Trey Lance raises eyebrows with social-media post on Ran Carthon

  1. What would someone realistically trade for a QB that hasn’t really played yet and is coming off a broken ankle? I would agree that Ryan Tannehill isn’t your answer, but is Lance?

  3. As a Niners fan, I always hated the Trey Lance pick. I didn’t care about the 1st round picks they gave up because the draft is a literal crapshoot and the Niners usually draft well in the later rounds. (Little, warner, Purdy to name a few), but Trey is just too raw and looks lost. It’s not his fault that he got chosen that high, but lance has never shown that he has it. Again, he’s just too raw and not developed yet. I hope the Niners trade him and he can start his career somewhere new. Idk if Purdy is the guy, but right now he’s better than Lance and deserves his shot next year to be the guy.

  4. At this stage, Lance is still a bit of an unknown. The 49er’s would not get anything near what they put in. I’d imagine the Titans pick him up for a 2nd or 3rd round pick? Maybe that’s off but, thats what i would offer. Hell he may still be a bust

  5. If SF does not win the SB in the next 2 years, this draft pick and the eventual downfall of the 49ers franchise over this move, will be a disaster.

    And, don’t think because you picked him #3 overall that somehow he’s worth a high draft pick.

    TB is already heading down a path of destruction for years to come and SF won’t be far behind.

    And, I am not sure why anyone would be trading or investinng in a QB that is on social media acting all passive-aggressive either. The immatutrity is off the charts.

  8. IN that draft, the 49ers scouting personal came into question immediately!
    WAY overpaid for him with so little experience…

  9. There isn’t a better place to play QB right now than SF. They are stacked everywhere you look. I think people are reading way too much into this. This might just be hoping a guy he knows does well. I wouldn’t put too much stock in what a young twenty something writes on social media.

  12. The Patriots should trade Mac Jones for Trey Lance. It make sense for both teams.

  14. Trade Trey Lance for a first round pick and move on. Don’t get caught up in recouping the other two picks. Purdy is the guy. You don’t want that qb controversy nonsense all off-season if you’re the niners.

  15. Trey, stay healthy and you can control your own destiny – as opposed to having to cross your fingers.

