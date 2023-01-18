Vikings expect Kirk Cousins back in 2023, no word on contract extension

Posted by Josh Alper on January 18, 2023, 3:14 PM EST
NFL: JAN 15 NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Giants at Vikings
Getty Images

Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah sounded less than convinced that quarterback Kirk Cousins was the right guy to lead the team where it wants to go last year and Cousins’ future came up again in a press conference with Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell Wednesday.

The Vikings won the NFC North, but lost their first playoff game and Adofo-Mensah was asked about moving forward with Cousins in the wake of that defeat. Adofo-Mensah said that his “expectation” is that Cousins will remain the starter for another year.

Cousins is heading into the final year of his contract after signing a one-year extension last year and Adofo-Mensah said that the team will look at options regarding another extension that would extend his stay.

O’Connell said that he expects Cousins to be “leading the charge” when it comes to evolving the offense after a full year in the scheme. He added that he expects “real growth” across the board.

“I’m excited for, not only Kirk, but a lot of our players who will now have a year in the system and can really build off of that,” O’Connell said.

Cousins was 424-of-643 for 4,547 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions during the regular season. He’s set to count for more than $36 million under the cap in 2023.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Vikings expect Kirk Cousins back in 2023, no word on contract extension

  1. Cousins will be extended. Kwesi isn’t going to talk contract negotiations publicly, but I’m sure extending Cousins is on the off-season agenda.

  2. You know what the definition of insanity is.. bringing Kurt Cousins back for another year of this.

  3. Hasn’t Kirk Cousins taken enough of the Wilf’s money with so little in return?

  4. If I were Cousins I would want out after the contract is up. WR and RB that disappear in big games. Thielen on the back 9 and a defense that needs an overhaul. Cousins is too good to waste the rest of his career. Washington then Minnesota, yuck.

  5. As bad as our QB situation is in Washington, I’m happy we moved on from him and his timely choking! Between that and his aloof personality, he’s not missed! Great stats alone aren’t worth it!

  6. While not a sexy take, I could care less abut Cousins’ status. The issue with this team is the defense and who won’t be back. Anything else, including Cousins’ blather, is just background noise.

  7. Albert Einstein: The Definition Of Insanity Is Doing The Same Thing Over And Over And Expecting Different Results.

  8. I’ve ripped Kirk as much as anyone but I give him a lot of credit for the season he had this year. He turned into a real leader and clutch performer. One play in a playoff game isn’t going to define his season for me. I’m happy to keep him as the quarterback for several more years IF he is willing to help the team out with a contract that doesn’t destroy their salary cap. No more short-term guaranteed contracts with a healthy raise. It’s either a long-term deal that spreads out the cap hit and allows the team to move on if things aren’t working out or we’ll keep you in 2023 and explore other options after that. This team won’t be a Super Bowl contender in 2023 because the defense has to be entirely rebuilt. They could have a chance in 2024 as long as he doesn’t have a cap hit that hamstrings the team along with Jefferson’s new contract. Either get on board as a team leader or let’s find a rookie to develop.

  10. Of course he’s coming back! He was the best QB in the division last year (and it wasn’t even close) and top-3 in the entire league! The best deep-ball thrower in the game today and, as he’s shown multiple times, absolute CLUTCH when it counts the most! And his instinctual connection with JJ makes them the most dangerous duo in the league!! You don’t break something like that up!

  11. I think the Lions GM said it best, it’s easier to get worse at QB than better. Cousins isn’t an elite QB but is far from the bottom. They could go for a running QB and risk him missing several games every year. Build an elite defense like San Francisco and Cousins will be just fine. Guys like Mahomes are generational talents that only come along rarely. Trying to find the next one can lead to disappointment

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.