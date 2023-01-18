Vikings have had preliminary contract negotiations with Justin Jefferson

Posted by Charean Williams on January 18, 2023, 5:12 PM EST
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

Receiver Justin Jefferson has made the Pro Bowl all three seasons since the Vikings drafted him in the first round. He made All-Pro this season and is among the favorites for offensive player of the year.

Jefferson also now is eligible for a (BIG) contract extension.

Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said Wednesday the team has started contract negotiations with Jefferson.

“I wouldn’t use the word challenge,” Adofo-Mensah said, via NFL Media. “You got a special player, a special person. Those aren’t problems, or at least those are ‘champagne problems.’ We’ll start there.

“Yeah, we’ve had initial dialogue with him, his agent, all those things. We can factor that into the planning, but again it really starts from the player, the person, and we’ll work out solutions from there on.”

Jefferson is under contract for 2023 for $2.399 million, and the Vikings will pick up his fifth-year option for 2024 this spring. Both sides likely would prefer to do a deal sooner than later.

Jefferson, the league’s best receiver in 2022, will become the league’s highest-paid receiver when he gets an extension.

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill currently is the league’s highest-paid at the position, having signed a four-year, $120 million extension in March that includes $72.2 million guaranteed.

13 responses to “Vikings have had preliminary contract negotiations with Justin Jefferson

  1. I am sure they will work out a deal. But man, I can’t wait to see how creative they are going to have to get considering the cap situation.

  2. JJ is a great player and a good guy. He deserves whatever he can get in salary. (I have no sympathy for owners when it comes to contract negotiations.)

  3. Jefferson was a ghost in the wild card game when it counted against the Giants. He’ll get paid, but $30M a year???

  6. And where is Tyreek on that big contract? And Davante Adams? And Cooper Kupp? Dhopp?

    Those were the top 4 in 2022. All on the couch. I like JJ but I like defense and QB’s, an Oline more.

  7. Yeah, $30M/year. Maybe a little less on average if you count 2023, given that he’s under contract for $2.4M already. He’s worth it. Pay the man. Do whatever it takes to get there. Cut Jalen Reagor if you have to.

  8. JJ’s amazing and worth the contract, I’d give him 7 years between 210-240m fully guaranteed and then you have him locked down for his prime years. There is about 70m in cap space you can create with bad contracts on the defensive side of the ball(and goodbye to Thielen and Cook) so there will be no issue getting this done. Take the rest of the cap space and add at least a premium RG, hire a new D-coordinator and go from 31st in defense to even 16th and this team will continue to win a LOT of games. Love it.

  9. Almost extend early. Will be a bargain tomorrow. Don’t end up like the Ravens.

  10. Yes please pay him so the Vikings are handcuffed w him and Kirk

    Signed NFC North fans

  11. I’m too lazy to do my own research, so can someone tell me the last time the highest paid wide receiver led his team to a Super Bowl and won?

  12. Mark my words, he’ll get a huge, back-breaking contract and turn into Mr. Average. The guy is such a diva.

  13. Smart move is to trade him…someone will pay an obscene amount for a WR (there is a sucker born every offseason). He’s a fabulous player but they have too many holes….

