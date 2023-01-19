Azeez Ojulari questionable for Giants

January 19, 2023
The Giants have released their injury designations for Saturday night’s game in Philadelphia and it is a short list.

Edge rusher Azeez Ojulari is listed as questionable to play in the divisional round because of a quad injury. Ojulari was forced out of last Sunday’s win over the Vikings with the injury.

Safety/linebacker Landon Collins (ankle), wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (ankle), defensive back Julian Love (hamstring), and cornerback Fabian Moreau (hip) joined Ojulari as limited participants in practice, but all of them are on track to play against the Eagles.

Safety Jason Pinnock was taken to the hospital in Minnesota after suffering an abdomen injury last weekend, but he was a full participant in practice all week.

