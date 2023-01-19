Bill O’Brien interviewed for Patriots offensive coordinator today

Getty Images

Bill O’Brien has been mentioned for weeks as a potential offensive coordinator of the Patriots, and now he has formally interviewed for the job.

O’Brien interviewed today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 53-year-old O’Brien has spent the last two seasons as offensive coordinator at Alabama. He previously served as head coach of the Texans, and before that at Penn State.

O’Brien previously spent five seasons in New England, getting promoted from offensive assistant to wide receivers coach to quarterbacks coach and finally to offensive coordinator in 2011, his final year with the Patriots.