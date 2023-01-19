Bill O’Brien interviewed for Patriots offensive coordinator today

January 19, 2023
Bill O’Brien has been mentioned for weeks as a potential offensive coordinator of the Patriots, and now he has formally interviewed for the job.

O’Brien interviewed today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 53-year-old O’Brien has spent the last two seasons as offensive coordinator at Alabama. He previously served as head coach of the Texans, and before that at Penn State.

O’Brien previously spent five seasons in New England, getting promoted from offensive assistant to wide receivers coach to quarterbacks coach and finally to offensive coordinator in 2011, his final year with the Patriots.

  1. Pat’s fan here and would rather not see O’Brien get the job. He is likely a 1 or 2 year rental for an OC before he leaves. Would rather see the Pat’s rebuild their offensive staff with quality coaches and have depth so the next OC is already on the staff.

  2. I’m as about lukewarm on this as I’ve heard O’brien is. Although, the Krafts seem to want him. Let’s forget the ‘good ol’boy network and start keeping up with today’s game. Not to forget what made the Pats a great dynasty, but a little modern, outside the box thinking wouldn’t hurt.

  4. Makes more sense than Patricia in the role.

    Would have been nice if the team worked this hard to find a qualified OC a year ago but better late then never I guess.

  5. BOB is okay just do not let him get involved with personnel. Hard to forget the Hopkins trade.

  8. O’Brien and Mac yelling at each other on the side line will be entertaining. O’Brien is a capable offensive coordinator so Pats will know if they have a QB or bust with Mac Jones.

  9. Yikes. The dude single handedly brought down the Alabama dynasty with his terrible offensive play calls.

  10. Tom Brady was integral in making the Pats a great dynasty. Bringing back guys like Matt Patricia or O’Brien aren’t going to matter. People have some strange belief that defense expert Bill Belichick made Brady. He didn’t- but he clearly saw something in Brady and gave him his chance.

    If Belichick was that good with QB’s, clearly he would have identified and mentored another good one in the past 10 years to put in the pipeline to take Brady’s place.

