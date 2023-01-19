Brandon Staley: Every offense move we make is about maximizing Justin Herbert

Getty Images

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said at a Wednesday press conference that he thinks the team’s offensive coordinator vacancy is “one of the top jobs in the league” and it’s no secret why he would feel that way.

The presence of quarterback Justin Herbert makes the Chargers job more appealing than a lot of the other offensive coordinator openings around the league. Given Herbert’s role in attracting potential coaches, Staley was asked if the quarterback would have a voice in who gets the job in Los Angeles.

Staley didn’t answer that directly, but said that anything the team does will be designed to maximize Herbert’s contributions in the years to come.

“Everything that we do in the program, we try to communicate with our players,” Staley said. “Just like when I first got here, shaping your offense, it’s going to go through him. When I talk about him being the system, I mean it. He has, now, three years of NFL experience to bank on. There are a lot of plays. As the head coach here for two years, we’re going to try and keep a lot of that consistent for him where we can, and that’s what I mean. As a head coach with an offensive background — that’s the position that I played — what we’re going to do, throughout the course of his career, is do that for him so that we can maximize him as a player. That’s what these moves are about, maximizing him as a player and continuing to challenge and grow his game with his teammates, and, ultimately, forming a team that can consistently compete for world championships.”

The failure to maximize Herbert’s output led to this week’s firings of offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day. If that doesn’t change, Staley will likely be the next to go.