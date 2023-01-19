Brandon Staley: I wouldn’t say I was out-coached for a half by Doug Pederson

January 19, 2023
Chargers head coach Brandon Staley has been widely criticized for his team’s meltdown from a 27-0 lead to a 31-30 loss to the Jaguars, but Staley isn’t going to concede that he was out-coached.

Asked if he was out-coached by Jacksonville’s Doug Pederson, Staley disputed that characterization.

“I thought it was a tight game,” Staley said. “I thought that for a half, I wouldn’t say that was the case for a half. At the end of the game, that team that we were playing showed a lot of fight, a lot of resilience. I thought it was a high-quality game against two teams that are both young and hungry. So I thought it was just a high-level game all around. I think Doug is an outstanding coach, and I know we were coaching at a high level, and I hope we get another chance at those guys.”

Staley may not have been out-coached in the first half, but few would dispute that he was out-coached in the second half. And as he addresses his team’s painful loss, Staley would probably be better off acknowledging that everyone on the team can learn from it, including Staley himself.

  5. Or maybe the players just started playing better (Lawrence couldn’t have played much worse that he did in first 25 minutes or so). Can probably point finger at every coach and player on the team as not performing after 27-0 lead (of course, only one guy in charge)

  8. No he should not admit anything of the kind. If he said he was outcoached, that would be the headline all over. What he said is actually best for him. He knows that he was outcoached and that the team was overmatched that half. He also knows that he was missing a key receiver basically because he played him in a meaningless game. Best he can do is learn from it and move forward.

  11. That was such a softball question. A confident coach would have just said that “we weren’t good enough in that second half and that starts with me.” I’ve heard Belichick and Tomlin say those exact words many times. If a team doesn’t achieve a desired result, a confident leader accepts responsibility. A leader afraid of losing his job, looking incompetent, or being mocked…well he answers like Staley.

  13. The lack of accountability is stammering. Would he concede that the Jaguars outplayed the Chargers in the second half. Or does he think that was an even second half that somehow resulted in a 27-point lead disappearing. At least accept the responsibility of the HC job for goodness sake. The coaching it part of the result.

  16. Coaches never want to admit fault or error or weakness, but blowing a four score lead usually says enough.

  17. This guy gets more clueless and un-likable every quote he says. Please fire this man you still have time Chargers. Do the right thing for once.

  18. THIS is why he is doomed as a coach. He is NEVER wrong. He could lead you into the desert with just a single juice box and as you were dying of thirst he’d use his last words to explain how it was really a good plan and it was somebody else’s fault it didn’t work out.

  19. I wonder if Justin still thinks anyone would be lucky to have Staley as a coach.

    Or did he mean that as an offer to other teams?

  20. His incompetence is bad enough but his excuses are even worse. I just can’t stand this arrogant guy.

  21. This loss is plain and simple… the Bills got complacent after the first half blowout and lost their intensity. Additionally, coaching shifted from aggressive play-calling to conservative and to prevent defense. End of story!

  22. I have blamed Staley for several losses the last couple seasons but honestly that one was on Herbert just as much as on Staley. There were several 2nd half possession were Herbert just missed the throws that would`ve kept drives alive. I love Herbert, He`s a top 5 QB already but just like getting down 27-0 was more on Lawrence than Pederson blowing that lead was more on Herbert than Staley. Decisions and play calling are very important but player execution is crucial.

  23. How many different times have the Chargers been absolutely loaded with talent but bungled it somehow. The Fouts, Rivers, and now Herbert eras have seen so many missed opportunities.

  27. Sure Brandon let’s go with that. So can we say that Jax was more inspired in the 2nd half than your team was? Wait nope that means the coach had to inspire them and that doesn’t fit your narrative either.

  28. Thank you to the Chargers for keeping this clown and not hiring Sean Payton.

    Sincerely,

    Every fan of every other NFL team

  29. The coach is always responsible, but Herbert let the team down (again). There is a difference in being a top 5 talent and actually being a top 5 QB. The defense handed Herbert 5 turnovers and he lost. He was bad in the second half, but for QB’s it’s all about that last drive. The Chargers put the ball in his hand to go close out the game. Three plays later they punted. Let’s stop talking about this guy in the same sentence with Mahomes, Allen, and Burrow unless and until he earns it.

  33. Staley can believe whatever he wants to. We all saw the game. The biggest problem with the Chargers keeping him is that he is stifling Justin Herbert’s growth as a quarterback. He’s really good, but with the right coach, he could be great.

