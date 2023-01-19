Brock Purdy stays grounded in not viewing himself as “just a quarterback”

Getty Images

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has gone from unknown third-stringer to starter who has been directly responsible for the last seven San Francisco victories.

On Thursday, he was asked how he has remained grounded through his run of success.

“It’s been football, man,” Purdy told reporters. “I don’t try to make it more than it is. I’m a faith-based guy, so that’s how I stay grounded. I don’t look at football like it’s literally everything. It’s do or die or anything like that.

“It’s a game and it’s my job for sure and I take it very seriously, but at the end of the day, I know that I’m not defined by the wins or losses as a person, like that’s not who I am. I’m not just a quarterback. I wasn’t born to just to be a quarterback and play football, and that’s it. Like I have a life and everything like that.

“And I remember that, but at the same time, man, I’m a competitor. I love to compete. I want to win at all costs and so, I’ve been enjoying that as well, so that’s where I’m at. That’s how I stay grounded with it all, but I’m definitely thankful and blessed to be here.”

The 49ers should be thankful and blessed to have him. After whiffing repeatedly on making (or not making) good, sound decisions regarding the status of the quarterback position over the past several years, the 49ers have lucked into a guy who could become their long-term answer.

With each passing victory, it becomes more likely that Purdy will be the guy in 2023, and possibly beyond.