Buccaneers fire Byron Leftwich

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said a couple of days ago that there was no decision about offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich’s future with the team, but the Bucs have now made that decision and it will result in a change in Tampa.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Bucs have fired Leftwich. That move was widely expected after the Bucs finished 25th in points scored during the regular season and flamed out offensively again in their playoff loss to the Cowboys.

Stroud reports that the team is parting ways with a number of other assistants as well.

It’s a steep fall for Leftwich, who was up for head coaching jobs at this point last year and was reportedly in talks for the job with the Jaguars before they pivoted to Doug Pederson. The 2023 season was Leftwich’s fourth running the offense in Tampa and they won a Super Bowl in 2020, but it was also his first without Bruce Arians as the head coach and the team wasn’t nearly as successful as they’d been in Leftwich’s previous seasons at the rudder.

The search for a new coordinator in Tampa will be impacted by uncertainty at the quarterback position. Tom Brady is set for free agency and has given no indication that he’s planning to return, so anyone taking the job will do so without a clear idea of who will be filling the most important spot on the unit.

  1. I guess he should go out there and block. This constantly blaming of the coach by the media and fans has become ridiculous. This team will be bad next year and they will be looking for a new coaching staff and possibly GM all together.

  2. Looks like Tampa Bay found their scapegoat for the fact that they’re offensive line was decimated and Brady had a Down Season compared to his usual

  3. He is the scapegoat. Lots of injuries on the offense this year. Leftwich is still deserving of head coaching nod.

  5. Every unit on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers underperformed their talent. Leftwich being fired is justified. So will firing Todd Bowles because his defence was arguably the biggest reason why the Bucs were so bad this year.
    Fire. Them. All.

  7. He’s not a scapegoat. Big time eye roll. The guy had Tom Brady and Bowles defense. Nothing the Bucs did had to do w him. All that hype about him being HC material was media driven.

  9. Hottest head coaching candidate in 2021 to fired in 2022. Coaches take note. NFL = Not For Long.

  11. Most non innovative scheme, playcalling I have ever seen in my life, and while Brady is indeed the greatest ever – he gets wayyyyyy too much credit for his input on offense. He is no where near Peyton Manning as far as calling plays, etc. Peyton was a micro manager of the highest order and ran every-thing. Brady is deferential to OC. I’m not suggesting which one is right/wrong, better/worse – it’s just that even for Brady the offensive coordinator MATTERS, and Leftwich was OC in name only when Arians was there. They put up 30 in their sleep with Arians as HC with just as many injuries last yr

  14. He seemed the favorite for the Jaguars job at one point last offseason. Now fired as OC. Life comes at you fast.

  15. Imagine actually thinking Brady is a good QB without elite coaching lolololololololol. The fan club even predicted and I quote “an easy 8th ring for Brady this year” lolololololol

  17. Whole coaching staff should be let go.
    They rode the Brady gravy train for a couple years and now the ride is over.

  18. I feel like this is pretty nasty. Bowles is obviously the problem. He’s a good DC, but he can’t be a head coach. This may have cost Leftwich years on becoming a HC.

    Maybe Leftwich and Brady went rogue.

  19. Possibly the worst firing I can remember seeing int the NFL. As they say, drowning men will try to take down everyone around them.

    Leftwich will land on his feet. The rest of that organization probably not so much.

  20. If leftwich was calling and designing that offense this year he deserved to be fired. One of rhe worst rushin attacks in nfl history

  22. malcomreynolds says:
    January 19, 2023 at 10:31 am
    Every unit on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers underperformed their talent. Leftwich being fired is justified. So will firing Todd Bowles because his defence was arguably the biggest reason why the Bucs were so bad this year.
    Fire. Them. All.

    ———–

    The Leftwich Brady offense won a Super Bowl and came a play away from beating the eventual Super Bowl champ last year.

    The only thing that changed this year was Bowles.

  27. Too many 3 and outs, 3rd and longs left the defense on the field too long. Plus a gun shot QB not waiting to take a hit didn’t help either……

  28. nite2al says:
    January 19, 2023 at 10:30 am
    Who didn’t see that coming? The first coach Tom Brady ever got fired. Priceless.

    ————

    whatever the price, Tampa won a Super Bowl. That makes the fallout all worth it.

    In the end, Brady was only able to stifle the perennial Tampa Bay dysfunction for a year or so.

  31. Dang, he’s going to get looks before Bienemy, KC wants him gone, without having to fire him.

  32. I think that after watching the Bucs season unfold, I can state one thing conclusively.

    Bruce Arians is a bettr coach than I gave him credit for.

    Entire team looked lost all season-including Brady.

  34. We will find out next season if it was Brady or the scheme. We all agree that was one very ugly offense.

  37. Blowup the whole thing! Coaches were bad, players were bad, the division was bad. What embarrassment to the NFL.

  38. Bowles failed in NY and he’s failing in Tampa. Firing coordinators and assistants is just a delaying tactic.

  39. Scapegoat firing. I am not sure why more isn’t being written about Brady’s demise, yes the o-line was awful in front of him, but he’s getting scared and firing garbage balls. His deep ball has like a 10% hit rate…or worse. He missed Evans so many times all year on open deep routes that he sailed without being knocked down or having someone in his face. Its hot potato to Brady and all he wants to do is get it out of there. That’s not on Leftwich. Maybe not calling it out is though.

  40. He’s no scapegoat. This is a guy who said the reason he didn’t put in more play-action calls was because you needed to establish the run, and since their run-game was no good . . . Insane! On the rare occasions there was play-action, it went well, regardless of whether the run game was doing well.

    True, the hobbled o-line was not Leftwich’s fault and it was always going to be a tough season. But his failure to adapt to circumstances is what revealed him to be a failure as OC. He seems like a nice guy, but that’s not enough.

  41. Does anyone see a way to success with Bowles as the head coach? He just isn’t cut out for the job. They need a complete coaching staff change.

  42. As a casual fan living here in TB this is sad as hell. They need to fire Bowles. They got the wrong coach and im sure the GM will say too. The Buc’s should have fired Licht after he drafted the kicker and he was a complete bust.

