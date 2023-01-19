Charles London interviewing with Commanders Thursday

Getty Images

The Commanders announced that they are speaking with another offensive coordinator candidate on Thursday.

Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London will be interviewing with the team. London joins Commanders quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese and former Browns and Giants head coach Pat Shurmur as candidates to interview with the club.

London has spent the last two seasons in Atlanta. He previously spent three seasons as the running backs coach for the Bears and four seasons in the same role with the Texans. London is also set to serve as the offensive coordinator for one of the teams at this year’s Senior Bowl.

The Commanders’ request to interview Dolphins quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell was declined by the coach. They’ve also reached out to try to interview Dolphins associate head coach/running backs coach Eric Studesville, but there’s been no word on a date for an interview.