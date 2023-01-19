Colts announce completed interview with Jeff Saturday

Getty Images

Not that we didn’t know it, but the Colts are officially considering Jeff Saturday to be their next full-time head coach.

Indianapolis announced on Thursday that the franchise has completed an interview with Saturday.

Though Saturday had no college or pro coaching experience, owner Jim Irsay elected to bring in Saturday as the team’s interim head coach after firing Frank Reich on Nov. 7. The Colts won their first game under Saturday, defeating the Raiders 25-20 in Week 10. But Indianapolis did not win another game in 2022, losing the final seven matchups.

In Week 13, the Colts allowed 33 points in the fourth quarter to fall to Dallas 54-19. Then in the club’s next game, Indianapolis allowed the greatest comeback in NFL history to fall to the Vikings 39-36 in overtime.

The Colts have cast a wide net in their coaching search, as they’re now up to 11 external candidates plus Saturday.