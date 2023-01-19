Dolphins fire Josh Boyer

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 19, 2023, 3:12 PM EST
USA TODAY Sports

Miami’s defense will have a different look in the team’s second season under head coach Mike McDaniel.

The Dolphins announced they’ve fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, safeties coach Steve Gregory, outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie, and assistant linebackers coach Steve Ferentz.

“I am grateful for Josh’s contributions this year and throughout his tenure with the Dolphins,” McDaniel said in a statement released by the team. “The defense made strides through the season, so coming to this decision was not easy, but ultimately I feel it is in the best long-term interests of the Miami Dolphins and the continued growth of our players and team.”

Boyer came from the Patriots to the Dolphins with head coach Brian Flores back in 2019. He was first the defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach before being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020.

He was retained for the first year of McDaniel’s tenure. But the Dolphins were No. 18 in yards allowed and No. 24 in points allowed in 2022. The club was also No. 27 against the pass.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Dolphins fire Josh Boyer

  1. Never like seeing someone getting fired, but this defense has tons of talent and didn’t play like they did.

  5. Come on down Vic Fangio, Byron Jones really sealed Boyers fate we he decided not to play this year and Boyers defense relies on two elite cornerbacks so they 0 blitz the heck out of teams….

  6. Vikings should call this guy… number 18 in yards allowed and number 24 in scoring defense would be a huge upgrade from 31st and 30th.

  7. Uhhh, I’m pretty sure it was an absolutely mauling defense that almost won the Dolphins that last Bills game. What a scapegoat. They had 3 turnovers and 7 sacks against a SB favorite team in the playoffs.

  8. Wilkins, Phillips, Chubb, Sieler, Ogbah, X, Needham and Holland form a very good group. Let’s see what a new D coordinator can do with these guys.

  9. Sure seems like a lot more firing of coaches than typical this postseason. Almost like deflection of fault by making it all roll downhill.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.