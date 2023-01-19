Eight coaching staff departures suggest Tom Brady won’t be back in Tampa

January 19, 2023
Seventeen days after Tom Brady ended his 40-day retirement last year, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians stepped down. Three days after the team’s 2022 season ended, the Buccaneers announced that eight assistant coaches are leaving.

With the departures led by offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich (who was fired) and quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen (who retired), it seems as if Brady won’t be back in Tampa for 2023.

This could change, of course. If Bill O’Brien (for example) becomes the next OC, that could catch Brady’s eye.

Still, the overall quality of the roster in Tampa Bay likely will have a much bigger influence on Brady than the coaching staff. It feels as if the team’s window has closed. It feels as if major roster changes are coming.

It feels as if, if Brady chooses to keep playing, he’ll take advantage of a fresh start elsewhere.

Eight coaching staff departures suggest Tom Brady won't be back in Tampa

  1. Tom will be back, he is incharge of theses firings. He said he wants a younger more mobile coaching staff.

  2. I was under the impression that Brady likes Leftwich, so yeah, it seems like a cold reboot in Tampa.

  4. The ages of some of the players means a fair bit of an overhaul is needed. Not sure Tommy will fancy that.

    If no TB12 then they may need to get Winston back lol

  5. Crazy that a year ago Leftwhich was the favorite for the Jaguars job but withdrew from consideration because of his ultimatum that the GM be fired. Now he’s in the unemployment line.

  6. Todd Bowles is a outstanding Defensive coordinator but I dint think he is a very good Head coach .if they really want Brady back and not sure they do Get a Run Game ASAP a 45 year old QB can’t throw it 60 times a game

  7. Really should have fired the entire staff instead of waiting until next year to start the “rebuild”. This team needs pass rushers, a corner, a tight end or two, running backs and 3 or 4 above average O-lineman not to mention overall team speed. That is going to be hard to do when they are already going to being cutting starters or trading away expensive talent to get their cap straighten out. Don’t see Tom or any free agent staying with this team.

