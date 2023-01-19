Greg Roman out as Ravens offensive coordinator

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 19, 2023, 1:24 PM EST
There’s another vacancy at offensive coordinator.

Greg Roman has stepped down as the Ravens offensive coordinator to pursue other opportunities, he and the organization announced on Thursday.

“After visiting with coach [John] Harbaugh and after huddling with my family, I have decided that now is the right time to move on from the Ravens so that I can explore new challenges and opportunities,” Roman said in a statement, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. “My family would like to thank [Ravens owner] Steve Biscotti for the opportunity to be a part of this elite organization and for being the first class leader that he is.

“I would also like to thank John Harbaugh, who I respect as much as any head coach I have worked alongside. I learned a lot working for John and will carry those lessons forward. I also watched our management team Dick, Sashi, Ozzie, Eric and many others run a sports franchise as smoothly and as well as one can be run. and I appreciate them allowing us to always remain focused on winning. Thanks also to the great coaches and tremendous support staff too many to name. A special thanks to all the players I coached here; they bought in and let it rip, and inspired me every day.

“And Baltimore fans are, quite simply, amazing. I’ll truly miss Baltimore, but at the same time I am excited to attack my next opportunity with focus and passion.”

Roman had been with the ravens since 2017, first serving as senior offensive assistant and tight ends coach. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019 and helps lead quarterback Lamar Jackson to his MVP season.

“Greg has led the development and success of a record-setting offense in Baltimore for several seasons,” Harbaugh said in a statement released by the team. “He is a tremendous football coach, as well as family man and person.

“Greg devised and led our offense to no fewer than 26 historical NFL and franchise achievements. He established an identity for our offense. We are grateful for Greg’s great work and abilities, and we wish him and his wonderful family the utmost happiness going forward.”

The 2022 Ravens finished No. 16 in total yards and No. 19 in points scored. The club was also second in rushing with 2,720 yards.

Roman also served as San Francisco’s offensive coordinator from 2011-2014 and Buffalo’s OC from 2015-2016. With so many coordinator positions open around the league, Roman may have options for his next stop.

21 responses to “Greg Roman out as Ravens offensive coordinator

  3. Roman must have been told the Ravens are going to get a new QB. Likely one that is a pocket passer and doesn’t fit his system. Watch him follow Lamar to his next team.

  6. I think if the Saints would stop dragging their feet with firing their OC, this guy could come in and complement what Dennis Alien does on defense. Saints need an experienced OC signal caller. Could use a QB too…

  7. He was a scapegoat for John Harbaugh. At the same time he had no feel for the game. Keeping JK Dobbins out of the red zone drive in the wanning seconds of the play off game against the Bengals. What was he thinking? Also he was clueless in red zone execution.

  12. Baltimore will miss him. He has changed the game by making running QBs viable…first in SF then in Baltimore.

  14. And the scapegoating of OCs continues all for entitled, narcisstic primadonna QBs.

    Not a good look. At all. The enabling will come back to bite.

  17. Decosta should be out as GM. General managers like John Lynch, Ozzie Newsome and Howie Roseman are Michelin star chefs. Decosta is a dumpster diver with one secret ingredient that his stupidity may let walk out the door the offseason. His leader in rushing attempts (among rb) and receptions (among wr) both could not make the Raiders rosters. Instead of signing Matt Judon to an extension the got lucky to find a disgared Justin Houston laying around. The only pro bowl player he has Drafted in four years is a punt returner. Ozzie Newsome Drafted 8 in his last 4 drafts. Once Jackson is gone Baltimore will hit bottom and undergo a massive rebuild. The sooner they realize Decosta is in over his head the better.

  18. I think Baltimore is looking for a good RB’s coach as their new Offensive Coordinator!

  21. Since when does a team that made the playoffs need a scapegoat?

    It was time to part however. Lamar will more than likely not be back and Huntley can run a traditional offense in addition to RPO so Roman isn’t needed anymore.

