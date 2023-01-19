Ja’Marr Chase: Hell yeah I’m the league’s best receiver

Getty Images

Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson has staked his claim to being the NFL’s best receiver with his 2022 season, catching 128 passes for 1,809 yards to lead the league in both categories.

But one of Jefferson’s college teammates thinks he has an argument of his own.

That would be Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who was asked this week if he thinks he’s the league’s best receiver.

“Hell yeah,” Chase said in response, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “I just put up how many stats with four missed games? Who knows what would have happened?

“I’ve been thinking it. I’m not a cocky person. I’m humble. I know what I can do. I don’t need to prove it. Everybody knows what I can do. Never a doubt in my mind.”

Chase missed four games with a hip injury but still caught 87 passes for 1,046 yards with nine touchdowns. It’s worth noting that he averaged 87.2 yards per game while Jefferson averaged 106.4. In fact, Jefferson’s career-low is 87.5 yards per game, which came in his rookie year.

But Chase is playing in the divisional round while Jefferson’s Vikings lost to the Giants last week.

That’s in line with Chase’s larger career goals, which include stacking wins alongside quarterback Joe Burrow.

“Try to get as many AFC championships as we can get,” Chase said. “Make it to the Super Bowl as many times as possible. Me and him, we’re like bread and butter. As long as he’s got me and I’ve got him I should be here for a good time.”