Posted by Myles Simmons on January 19, 2023, 10:07 AM EST
Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson has staked his claim to being the NFL’s best receiver with his 2022 season, catching 128 passes for 1,809 yards to lead the league in both categories.

But one of Jefferson’s college teammates thinks he has an argument of his own.

That would be Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who was asked this week if he thinks he’s the league’s best receiver.

Hell yeah,” Chase said in response, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “I just put up how many stats with four missed games? Who knows what would have happened?

“I’ve been thinking it. I’m not a cocky person. I’m humble. I know what I can do. I don’t need to prove it. Everybody knows what I can do. Never a doubt in my mind.”

Chase missed four games with a hip injury but still caught 87 passes for 1,046 yards with nine touchdowns. It’s worth noting that he averaged 87.2 yards per game while Jefferson averaged 106.4. In fact, Jefferson’s career-low is 87.5 yards per game, which came in his rookie year.

But Chase is playing in the divisional round while Jefferson’s Vikings lost to the Giants last week.

That’s in line with Chase’s larger career goals, which include stacking wins alongside quarterback Joe Burrow.

“Try to get as many AFC championships as we can get,” Chase said. “Make it to the Super Bowl as many times as possible. Me and him, we’re like bread and butter. As long as he’s got me and I’ve got him I should be here for a good time.”

20 responses to “Ja’Marr Chase: Hell yeah I’m the league’s best receiver

  1. Chase is not the best. He’s not reliable either. He just has a better QB. Even his QB wouldn’t say he’s better than JJ.

  4. Marcus Peters agrees…it is time to retire…playing mind games , taking cheap shots and talking is all a washed up cb has left

  8. He is better than Jefferson, just has better guys around him to share the load but his talent is undeniable unless you just don’t like him.

  9. I mean what do you want him to say? Every player goes into the game thinking that they’re the best or one of the best. If you don’t have that attitude you’re not going to succeed.

  10. Chase and Mixon doing a lot of bragging. If was not for a fumble they would not be in game. They almost lost playing a third string QB. Grow up and prove yourself first then you can brag.

  13. Chase is one of the best no doubt. But, get 1800 yards with Cousins as your QB and we’ll talk.

  14. Cowboys and Bengals keep talking. Sticking with my 49ers vs Bills preseason Super Bowl pick. The teams with quite confidence typically keep winning. The loud mouths go home. Not ruling out the Chiefs either because, you know, Mahommes.

  16. Lol. Yeah, thats why JJ is 1st Team All Pro. Because everyone else thinks you’re the best. Lol

  17. You were expecting a humble comment from a wide receiver?
    That’s simply not in their genes.

  18. In a game where the number 1 seed in the NFC was still hanging in the balance, JJ was held to 1 catch for 15 yards.

    I like WRs who don’t disappear in big games.

  19. Jefferson is better than Chase hands down! Bengals are loaded on the offensive side of the ball and probably have the most complete receiving corps with Chase, Higgins, Boyd, and Hurst although the Eagles are right there with them in that category with Brown, Smith, Watkins, and Goeddert. Justin Jefferson is just on another level

  20. Ummm Bengals have a lot of weapons so teams can’t devote 3 players to defending Chase, like teams do to JJ. Also, while explaining how he’s the best, he references how he missed 4 games. Ummm you aren’t helping your team when you can’t even suit up.

