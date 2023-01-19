Jason Peters remains out of practice

Getty Images

The Cowboys made only one change to their practice report Thursday: They added defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna with a knee injury, but he had a full practice.

Jason Peters, who started at left tackle in the wild-card game against the Bucs, missed his second consecutive practice with a hip injury. It seems unlikely the veteran will play this week.

The Cowboys likely return rookie Tyler Smith to left tackle with Connor McGovern stepping back in at left guard.

Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse guaranteed he will play this week after spraining his knee against the Bucs, and he remained limited Thursday. He played 42 of 82 snaps Monday and intercepted Tom Brady in the end zone.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) also again was limited.

Safety Israel Mukuamu (hamstring), cornerback Trayvon Mullen (illness) and right tackle Tyron Smith (knee) were full participants.