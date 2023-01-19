Jordyn Brooks underwent surgery Thursday to repair the ACL in his right knee

Getty Images

Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks underwent surgery on his right knee Thursday, he posted on Instagram. Coach Pete Carroll said earlier in the week the team would know more about Brooks’ timeline after his surgery.

Brooks tore his anterior cruciate ligament in Week 17, and the typical rehab for a torn ACL is roughly nine months. So, there’s a good chance Brooks misses the start of the 2023 season.

“We’re going to count on him being ready to go, but I’m saying that in all optimism, because they haven’t gone in and taken a look at what it looks like yet,” Carroll said earlier this week, via the team website. “It’s a long recovery. It’s late in the year. It’s a hard race against time for him to make it, but he’s such a well-conditioned guy and he’s such a good worker and his mentality is so strong. I think he’ll get as much out of it as you can.

“He’s a really big factor. He needed the time, as we changed principles and stuff that he did, he needed the time to really grow with it. He was making a bunch of tackles, but he’ll be better. He’ll be much improved. Jordyn, really, he’s a centerpiece. He’s such a good player, and we’ll continue to lean on him that way. So, fingers crossed that he’ll make it back and be ready to go for the season.”

In his third season, Brooks made 161 tackles, one forced fumble, one sack and five pass breakups.