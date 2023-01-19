Lane Johnson good to go, Avonte Maddox ruled out for Eagles

Getty Images

Right tackle Lane Johnson is set to return to the Eagles lineup on Saturday.

Johnson missed the final two games after suffering an injury that will require surgery with core muscle specialist Dr. William Meyers, but he put off that operation in order to attempt to play in the postseason. Johnson is on track to do that after participating in practice all week and avoiding an injury designation on Thursday.

The only Eagles player to get an injury designation is cornerback Avonte Maddox. He will miss his third straight game with a toe injury after sitting out of practice all week.

Defensive end Brandon Graham was limited in practice after missing Wednesday’s session with an illness, but he’s also been deemed good to go for the Eagles’ attempt to beat the Giants for the third time this season.