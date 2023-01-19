PFT’s NFL divisional round picks

Posted by Mike Florio on January 19, 2023, 12:06 PM EST
Getty Images

We started the super wild-card round in not-so-super fashion, going 4-2 each. This week, there are four games to be played, and picking the winners gets no easier.

The divisional round picks appear below. As you’ll see, MDS has picked two of the underdogs to cover. I’ve picked one to cover, and one to win.

However it plays out, the games this weekend should be great.

Jaguars (+8.5) at Chiefs

MDS’s take: The Jaguars already being in the divisional round in Year One of Doug Pederson and Year Two of Trevor Lawrence is a great sign for where this team is heading. But they’re not yet on the level of the team Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have in Kansas City. This is where the Jaguars’ impressive season comes to an end.

MDS’s pick: Chiefs 30, Jaguars 20.

Florio’s take: The Chiefs are on upset alert. It will not surprise me at all if the Jaguars win the game. They’re loose. They have nothing to lose. The Chiefs may be peeking past the Jaguars, with a much-hyped Bills rematch looming. But, ultimately, I’ve got faith that Patrick Mahomes will find a way to advance. Even if it isn’t nearly as easy as people think it will be.

Florio’s pick: Chiefs 30, Jaguars 27.

Giants (+7.5) at Eagles

MDS’s take: Brian Daboll has done an incredible job getting Daniel Jones to the point where he can have a playoff game like he had last week against the Vikings. This week against a much better Eagles defense, I find it hard to believe Jones can do it again. Jalen Hurts will put plenty of points on the board for Philadelphia, and Jones and the Giants won’t be able to keep up.

MDS’s pick: Eagles 31, Giants 17.

Florio’s take: It happened in 2008, when the Eagles beat the top-seeded Giants. It happened in 2007, when the Giants beat the top-seeded Cowboys. And it could happen again, with the Giants getting their revenge, 15 years later. The Giants are gaining momentum, improving at the right time. The Eagles have been wobbly for the past few weeks. Daniel Jones and Dexter Lawrence have become superstars before our eyes. Saquon Barkley is running as hard as ever. Isaiah Hodgins is the guy opposing defenses refuse to take seriously. Brian Daboll outcoached Kevin O’Connell last week, and could be ready to outcoach Nick Sirianni. It won’t be easy, but nothing has been easy for the Giants this year. Expect a Saturday night classic, one that the Giants could indeed win.

Florio’s pick: Giants 24, Eagles 23.

Bengals (+5.5) at Bills

MDS’s take: Both the Bengals and the Bills struggled to beat overmatched opponents last weekend, but I’m expecting a well-played game between them on Sunday. Josh Allen will make one more big play than Joe Burrow in the fourth quarter, and that will be the difference.

MDS’s pick: Bills 24, Bengals 20.

Florio’s take: The Bengals are salty about many things. And that could be enough to fuel a second annual divisional-round road win. But the Bills will get a major lift from a pregame appearance by Damar Hamlin (if that happens), and quarterback Josh Allen will will his way back to the AFC Championship. It would help if someone other than receiver Stefon Diggs steps up, too.

Florio’s pick: Bills 31, Bengals 24.

Cowboys (+4) at 49ers

MDS’s take: After watching the Cowboys dominate the Buccaneers on Monday night, I’m tempted to pick an upset here. But I do think Brock Purdy will do just enough to keep the 49ers’ offense moving, and the 49ers’ defense will force Dak Prescott into a couple of turnovers to win a low-scoring game.

MDS’s pick: 49ers 17, Cowboys 16.

Florio’s take: The 49ers have a collection of badasses who can roll out of bed and run through a brick wall. And even though coach Kyle Shanahan has downplayed it, he knows having two extra days makes a world of difference, especially with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn interviewing for the Broncos job when he otherwise should be preparing to crack Shanahan’s code, and to not have his own code cracked.

Florio’s pick: 49ers 24, Cowboys 17.

50 responses to “PFT’s NFL divisional round picks

  2. Great pick Florio on the New York Football Giants.. Eagles will get clipped and it will HURT !!!

  3. Oh geez, here we go. Whining Bengals fan alert.

    I imagine Mixon and Taylor may even start crying about these picks too.

  4. It’ll be a nice chance for Bengals fans to remember you weren’t destined to win a game after being up 4 pts in the 1st quarter. Used to love rooting for them as a Bills fan after they got us into the playoffs but I cannot stand any of their fans since the Damar Hamlin incident.

    Bengals were down 3-17 to the Buccs at half time, Bengals win 34-23.
    Bengals were up 7-3 with 6 minutes into the 1st quarter= Guaranteed Bengal win and home field in the playoffs?

  5. Jags win. Upset of the year
    Eagles win and cover
    Bills win and cover
    49ers win but don’t cover

  7. not saying the Jags are gonna win, or even hold a lead at any point in the game, but picking them to cover +8.5 is free money. Chiefs will probably win by exactly 8 points, 32-24 or something

  9. The Bills aren’t who everyone in the media thinks they are. We already started to expose that on the Monday night game, and we’ll expose them again on Sunday. Struggling with the Ravens defense is not the same as struggling against Miami. Burrow had zero turnovers with a makeshift OL against the leagues best defense. Allen turned the ball over 3 times against one of the worst defenses in the league and their own defense couldn’t stop a 3rd string rookie QB with their WRs dropping balls all game. The way these teams struggled in their previous game is not to be used as an equal comparison. If there isn’t any funny officiating, Bengals roll.

  12. The Bengals barely beat the depleted Ravens and their second string QB. And if not for a goofy goal line fumble return for a TD (during which there was an illegal block), the Bengals may have lost that game. No way do the Bengals hang with the Bills

    Bills 35
    Bengals 20

    By the way – bet the over on this one

  14. Eagles will absolutely dominate the giants. That was the dumbest pick by Florio I’ve ever seen lol

  15. This is the BEST SPORT EVER!! I can’t wait for this weekend, it’s gonna be amazing I promise you.

  19. Both guys picking the Bills without giving the biggest reason why that could happen, the injuries on the Bengals offensive line. If Burrow is sacked as much as he was early in the season or last year, then it’s hard to see Cincinnati winning.
    But if it holds up? This game will be a shootout with the last team with the ball winning. And I’d even give the Bengals a slight edge because their defence has often made game-winning plays.

  20. Florio’s pick in the Giants-Eagles game is very reasonable. I think MDS’s Eagles 31-17 pick is more likely to be right, but it is no crazy surprise when a top seed with the MVP QB loses in the divisional round. Just last year, the 13-4 top seed Packers with MVP Aaron Rodgers lost to the #6 seed 10-7 Niners. In 2019, the 14-2 #1 seed Ravens with MVP Lamar Jackson lost to the 9-7 #6 seed Titans.

  21. Chiefs win but don’t cover.
    Eagles win but don’t cover.
    Bills win but don’t cover.
    49ers win and cover.

  22. touchbutt6 says:
    January 19, 2023 at 12:09 pm
    Oh geez, here we go. Whining Bengals fan alert.

    I imagine Mixon and Taylor may even start crying about these picks too.

    —————————————————

    it’s fun living in your imaginary world I bet.

  23. Love the “our near-loss to an undermanned division opponent is nowhere near your near-loss to an undermanned division opponent” comments. And, of course, the “Bengals were well on their way to victory” with a 4-point lead in the 1st quarter. I mean, we’ve hardly seen any teams come back from that kind of deficit this year.

    Bengals fans are talking a BIG game on this one, and seem to be counting on Allen providing 3 turnovers again. He had no turnovers and 9 TD’s in the playoffs last year, but let’s go by the one game this year.

    I think it will be a great game. Much respect for Burrow & that team.

  25. inozwetrust says:
    January 19, 2023 at 12:24 pm
    The Bengals barely beat the depleted Ravens and their second string QB. And if not for a goofy goal line fumble return for a TD (during which there was an illegal block), the Bengals may have lost that game. No way do the Bengals hang with the Bills.

    The Bills barely beat the depleted Dolphins and their seventh round rookie third string QB. If it weren’t for Jaylen Waddle’s many drops the Bills could have lost that game. Yes way, the Bengals can hang with the Bills.

  26. Hurts is another overhyped/overrated QB. Hurts should be ridiculed if the Iggles lose to the Giants.

  27. I love my Seahawks and they played great for most of the game, giving SF the fits for most of it, but they are not, on average as good as the Cowboys. It pains me to admit that but it’s true. If Dak can play clean and the D can get to Purdy I think the Cowboys beat SF. The Boys D is better than Seattle’s, I think that wins the day.

  28. inozwetrust says:
    January 19, 2023 at 12:24 pm
    The Bengals barely beat the depleted Ravens and their second string QB. And if not for a goofy goal line fumble return for a TD (during which there was an illegal block), the Bengals may have lost that game. No way do the Bengals hang with the Bills

    Bills 35
    Bengals 20

    By the way – bet the over on this one

    Well Skylar Thompson is a 3rd string QB so…..Lol! AFC champs still until someone beats them. We feed off the disrespect! Who-Dey!

  29. This game will be determined by turnover advantage. Whoever coughs up the ball the most will lose.

  30. Not saying it’s gojng to happen but if I were to pick one upset for each conference it would be Cincy and The Giants. But as a 49er fan the latter may be just wishful thinking on my part

  31. I would LOVE to see the Jags end the Chiefs season, and also end the endless hype train for Mahomes. He has won 1 SB, that’s it.
    Mahomes = Trent Dilfer, Brad Johnson, Nick Foles

  35. Everyone keep sleeping on Joe B and the Bengals…. will come back to give thanks Sunday evening, around 7PM EST

  36. Daniel Jones becoming a superstar after one great game is high comedy. The dude had 15 TD passes the whole season.

  37. This is the Cowboys year! I gotta feeling. They’re going all the way. GO JERRUH!

    If you haven’t figured it out yet, Jerruh is the reason the Cowboys haven’t been relevant since the mid 90’s

  38. Bills fans don’t want Bengals fans to mention which star QB turned the ball over 4 times and only won by 3 against that 4th string QB…

    Bengals won by 7 and Burrow was mistake free.

    Media will remember Sunday night that there was another team on the field that scary night on January 2nd… And that team experienced the same emotions, and will be equally emotional. Bengals will win as the media has wrote them off. The defending AFC Champions mind you. They thrive as underdogs. Keep sleeping, they know the League and Media wants KC v Buffalo for the AFC, and they will be sufficiently motivated.

  40. Eagles will absolutely dominate the giants. That was the dumbest pick by Florio I’ve ever seen lol
    —–
    Just remember to come back and eat your crow if/when you’re proven wrong

  41. It’s a funny year. Every team here has issues and question marks, and also potential to beat anyone. More than any year in recent memory, this week looks to be less “X should beat Y” and more about the quirks of one individual game and all the choices teams make along the way.

    The may be a euphemism for “parity is making no one great”, but it should at least be entertaining.

  43. As an Eagles fan, they SHOULD beat the Giants handily, but the coaches have had some alarmingly bad game plans (Colts, Bears, Saints) and I’m nervous. Bengals over Bills is my upset pick.

  44. I’m a Packer fan and believe that they got rid of the wrong guy when they fired Mike M. I hope he wins the Super Bowl while Green Bay and Rodgers watch. The irony of it all is awesome. Now I have to go be sick cuz I hate the Cowboys! lol

  45. I can’t wait to watch these games.I’ve already started to think of some excuse to call in sick for work on Saturday

  47. It’s going to be an all NFCE NFCC. Dallas against NYG in Big D. Sorry folks but the cream will rise to the top.

  49. inozwetrust says:
    January 19, 2023 at 12:24 pm
    The Bengals barely beat the depleted Ravens and their second string QB. And if not for a goofy goal line fumble return for a TD (during which there was an illegal block), the Bengals may have lost that game. No way do the Bengals hang with the Bills

    Bills 35
    Bengals 20

    _______________________________________________________________

    The Bills might win the game, but by 15 and Bengals only score 20?? That is ridiculous.

  50. The Bengals/Bills is at a neutral site, right? Sadly I don’t think the NFL planned an Atlanta game for no reason…. Though I’m
    hoping for any scenario but that game from happening. Of all places, the NFL chooses a nasty Atlanta city and an indoor game for KC/Buff…. Hosing both teams fans and both are outdoor teams…

