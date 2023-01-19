Report: Bucs fire offensive assistants Kevin Garver and Todd McNair; Clyde Christensen to retire

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are overhauling their offensive staff.

After word emerged earlier on Thursday that the team had fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports the Bucs have also fired receivers coach Kevin Garver and running backs coach Todd McNair. Quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen has also decided to retire.

Tampa Bay finished No. 15 in total yards but just No. 25 in points. While the club was second in passing yards, it was also first in passing attempts.

That’s mainly because the team struggled mightily in the run game, finishing last in all major categories. Tampa Bay rushed for just 1,308 yards with 3.4 yards per carry.

Stroud notes it appears for now that run game coordinator Harold Goodwin and offensive line coach Joe Gilbert will remain in their positions.