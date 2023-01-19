Report: Bucs fire offensive assistants Kevin Garver and Todd McNair; Clyde Christensen to retire

January 19, 2023
The Buccaneers are overhauling their offensive staff.

After word emerged earlier on Thursday that the team had fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports the Bucs have also fired receivers coach Kevin Garver and running backs coach Todd McNair. Quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen has also decided to retire.

Tampa Bay finished No. 15 in total yards but just No. 25 in points. While the club was second in passing yards, it was also first in passing attempts.

That’s mainly because the team struggled mightily in the run game, finishing last in all major categories. Tampa Bay rushed for just 1,308 yards with 3.4 yards per carry.

Stroud notes it appears for now that run game coordinator Harold Goodwin and offensive line coach Joe Gilbert will remain in their positions.

5 responses to "Report: Bucs fire offensive assistants Kevin Garver and Todd McNair; Clyde Christensen to retire"

  1. It’s all Brady!

    Except when he loses. Then it’s not all Brady it’s all the coaches fault. Fire them all!

    🤔

  2. This two comments put together might make sense only in the NFL: “ the team struggled mightily in the run game, finishing last in all major categories” and “ run game coordinator Harold Goodwin and offensive line coach Joe Gilbert will remain in their positions”. I don’t believe it.

  3. Tediousness.
    Fire everyone, and all at once.
    The offence at least had a semi-believable excuse because of the unexpected holes on the offensive line with injuries and Marpet’s retirement. Defence had no excuses, they just sucked.
    Bowles should be the next person fired, unless this is the start of a tanking for next season.

  5. The Bucs offense was/is old, and the defense did not exactly cover itself in glory against the Cowboys. Licht bought the groceries, Bowles cooked the food, do they now get fired or raises?

