Report: Colts request interview with Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan

The Colts have requested an interview with Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan for their head coaching vacancy, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Callahan is in his fourth season as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator. He previously was the quarterbacks coach for the Raiders (2018) and Lions (2016-17).

The Colts are seeking to replace Frank Riech, who they fired Nov. 7.

Jeff Saturday, who finished up the season as the team’s interim head coach, interviewed for the job Thursday.

The Colts also have completed interviews with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and Colts special teams coach Bubba Ventrone.

They have scheduled interviews with 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.